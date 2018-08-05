Derek Falvey on development of Twins’ top pitching prospects

The Twins have a trio of top starting pitching prospects at Triple-A Rochester who should compete for rotation spots next spring.

Fernando Romero has already seen significant big league time this year, making 11 starts for the Twins this season. He figures to be back at Target Field later this year. Zack Littell has had two very brief cups of coffee in the majors this season, and could be back in September. Stephen Gonsalves has yet to surface in the big leagues, though that figures to change soon.

Last week in Boston, I talked to Twins CBO Derek Falvey about the development of all three.

Fernando Romero

Romero is generally considered to have the highest ceiling of any starting pitching prospect in the organization, with the possible exception of Brusdar Graterol. With a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and touches 98, and a wipeout slider, Romero showed early this season how good he can be when he’s locating his fastball. In his first three starts in the majors, he allowed just one earned run over 16.2 IP, striking out 20. It was also clear, as the season progressed, that there was still refinement needed, particularly in consistently hitting the glove with the fastball and developing a third, MLB-caliber pitch.

“Fernando’s had an interesting year,” said Falvey. “Great spring. Great beginning of the year. Brought him up to the big leagues. Came out hot. I knew even then, I said listen, he’s going to need some development, it’s not quite a finished product. We wanted to temper some of that expectation.”

The Twins sent him down after ten starts at the end of June, and other than one spot start before the all-star break, have kept him there. The 3.06 ERA at Triple-A has been good, but the 17.5% strikeout rate is probably a little lower than the Twins would like.

Minor league numbers, of course, only tell part of the story, and we probably give a little too much weight to them in evaluating prospects generally. (That’s a different topic for another day). There are markers the Twins want to see from Romero—and all their prospects—in the minors that might not show up on a player’s FanGraphs page. For Romero, there are two primary areas where they want to see improvement, according to Falvey.

“When we sent him back to the minors, we wanted him to continue to work on the changeup, continue to work on fastball command,” said Falvey. “His slider is tremendous. Velo is there. The changeup is going be a key part of his starter repertoire. He’s had some ups and downs. There’s been some games he hasn’t gotten as much swing and miss as we would hope. He needs to learn how to continue to get speed separation between the fastball and changeup. These are things that are a work in progress.”

Will we see Romero back at Target Field? Probably, but my sense is the Twins aren’t in a huge hurry to bring him back. Working on the things he needs to work on is easier in the minors, and they may value that over continuing to get big league experience.

The other factor is wear and tear on Romero’s golden arm. Romero’s season high in innings pitched is 125, last season. Already this season, he’s at 117.3. Falvey said that while they don’t have one number in mind in terms of his innings, it’s unlikely he’ll still be pitching deep into September.

“My view of innings limits, I don’t think there’s a hard and fast rule, that there’s a magical number that we put in place that says that’s it,” said Falvey. “I do think you have to be cognizant of how stuff is tracking, fatigue, his own reporting and feedback. So, we’ll just keep an eye on it as we get into August, but my sense is he would not be unrestricted all the way to the end of the year. We’ll restrict in some way, shape or form.”

Stephen Gonsalves

Gonsalves, the Twins’ No. 5 prospect according to MLB.com, has had an up-and-down year, though overall it’s been another strong one for the southpaw. In 16 starts with Rochester, he has a 3.06 ERA and solid 22.3% strikeout rate. Across Double-A and Triple-A, he’s been incredibly stingy in terms of allowing extra base hits. Opponents are hitting just .188/.306/.288 against him.

The middle number in that slash line is the concern. He has a very high 13.8% walk rate in Triple-A, and had a similar walk rate (13.2%) in his four Double-A starts. That’s out of character for Gonsalves, who had a 6.8% walk rate across Double-A and Triple-A last year and hasn’t typically struggled with walks in his career.

“I think [his] walks this year, just getting a little too fine,” said Falvey. “We see that at the big league level too. Young guys get to the big leagues and become a little too fine. Start to nibble a little bit and the walks go up. We don’t think about how that happens at the most senior level of the minor leagues. I think he’s getting a little bit of that. He’s getting behind in some counts. I think he has the ability to get away with it at times down there, but we have to refine that area of his game. He’s working on it. He’s aware of it.”

Part of the reason for the elevated walk rate may be that Gonsalves is pitching the way he’ll need to pitch in the big leagues—where he won’t always be able to rely on getting ahead with the fastball. Pitching backwards (e.g. throwing breaking balls in fastball counts) is something he’s working on in Triple-A.

“I think it’s just use of different pitches in different counts, figuring out a way to get ahead with his breaking ball,” said Falvey. “Things he’s going to have to do here. Sometimes you have to take a step back to take a step forward. You get a guy to Triple-A, and there’s the immediate thought that we think he’s big league ready. Well, he’s still going to need some time. Still really young.”

“He continues to progress and take steps each year,” he added. “overall we’re seeing real positives. We’re seeing good feel for the changeup, good feel overall for the fastball. The breaking ball continues to develop.”

Zack Littell

Twins fans briefly saw Littell in two appearances this year. He had a spot start against the White Sox, and made a relief appearance in the tenth inning against Milwaukee, taking the loss. Littell didn’t pitch well in either appearance, but in my view the criticism of him based on a tiny sample was pretty unfair.

Littell’s just 22, and has put up consistently strong numbers in the minor leagues—that he’s already reached the big leagues at his age speaks to that, and how the Twins view him. A command and control pitcher, Littell had neither in his two major league appearances, and the results weren’t pretty. That meant little to Falvey.

“When he came to the big leagues, I’m kind of glad we got those out of the way, because the nerves were real,” he said. “That’s nothing bad against Zack. He’s a young kid. We put him in some tough spots—coming in extra innings in Milwaukee. Once he settles in, he has chance to be a good major league pitcher. I don’t see that any differently.”

Littell doesn’t have a big fastball. Instead, he relies on a four-pitch mix and good command to get hitters out. So far in Triple-A, he has a 3.58 ERA, 21.2% strikeout rate, and 10.0% walk rate. The walk rate is a bit elevated from last season, when he had a combined 6.5% walk rate across High-A and Double-A.

“Zack’s a little bit of an under-the-radar guy, relative to those others,” said Falvey. “He’s got good command of the fastball, good swing-and-miss. He’s got refinement to come. Still working on the quality of his secondary pitches. I think he’s got real fastball command. All the markers are there.”