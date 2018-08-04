Derek Falvey discusses Byron Buxton’s swing, plan for Trevor May

Byron Buxton’s difficult 2018 season has been well-chronicled.

Migraine headaches, a broken toe, and a recurring wrist issue have kept him on the DL for much of the season. After spending two weeks on the DL in Rochester with the wrist problem in July, he made just two starts before returning to the DL again on August 1.

Buxton’s been tinkering with his mechanics for much of the season. He’s added a leg kick at times, which he says gives him more power but less contact. Buxton had the leg kick in 2016 and the start of 2017, but abandoned it midway through last year, after which he experienced a great deal of success at the plate. After not having it at the start of this season, he used it briefly after getting sent down to Rochester, stopped, then added it again before his most recent trip to the DL.

Twins CBO Derek Falvey said the leg kick is going to stay, at least for now.

“I think maybe he was overthinking the leg kick vs. not,” said Falvey. “I think at this stage it’s part of it, for him, so he feels he can get in good position in his load. Ultimately he’s going to continue to develop, learn what works for him. You see guys at the big league level continue to tweak things. Maybe less notable than seeing a massive leg kick. I think he’s going to find the right balance of getting that kind of load with some leg kick.”

Buxton’s a hard worker who buys into the system and tries to incorporate the advice he gets into his approach. Is there too much advice, from too many voices, that’s causing more harm than good?

“I’ve thought about that to some degree,” said Falvey. “I’ll tell you that, I think that Byron is certainly thoughtful and listens to coaches, but Byron knows what’s good for him in his career. That’s what we want to train all players to do—take all the information in, process it, and then do what’s right for you. Coaches’ jobs are to support the functions of a player. In Byron’s case, he feels good about his plan, so I don’t think it’s a matter of having too many voices, I think it’s always one message, and the message is to continue to do what feels good for him.”

“Byron, through the course of this, he’s talked a lot with James [Rowson], Chad [Allen], Rudy [Hernandez], Rick [Eckstein], so many hitting guys that I think one of the things we impressed upon Byron is we want you to be athletic, we want you to be yourself, get in a comfort zone,” he added. “The key for him has been health. If we can get him a consistent run of plate appearances, whatever his mechanics are, I think they’ll solidify and we’ll see the upside we’re expecting.”

May’s plan

Trevor May made his return to the majors Tuesday, nearly two years after last taking the hill in the big leagues. Friday, he struck out three batters in a scoreless inning. It’s been a long road back for the hard-throwing righty, who underwent Tommy John surgery in spring 2017.

The original plan for May was to come back as a starter. He was a starter as he came through the system in the minors, and saw success in that role in the big leagues in 2015 before being converted to a reliever. He was excellent out of the bullpen in 2015, and though he had a high ERA in 2016, his strike out rate (32.1%) was very strong, suggesting he could have a future as a late-inning power arm.

Pitching in relief, though, contributed to back issues in 2016, according to May, and he said this spring he wanted to return as a starter. After starting in the first four games of his rehab stint this season in the minors, he was converted back to a reliever, making ten appearances out of the ‘pen for Rochester. (He technically started one game as an “opener,” pitching the first inning only, as the Twins continue to experiment with that approach in the minors. It’s possible that could be a role for him in the big leagues at some point as well, given his experience in both the rotation and bullpen).

The decision to transition back to a reliever was May’s, according to Falvey.

“Trevor, when he came back, even going back to last year, his desire was to start,” said Falvey. “As we started the rehab program, he expressed to us that maybe the best fit for him was out of the ‘pen, to take advantage of his pitches. We talk about partnering with players on plans. We said if you feel that’s the right fit, we see it, now let’s maximize your ability out of the ‘pen.”

Paul Molitor said Tuesday, before May’s debut, that his role was “a little bit undefined,” and that he may work multiple innings this season. The door isn’t shut on May starting down the road, perhaps even next season. For now, though, it appears he’ll work out of the ‘pen.

“It doesn’t rule anything out in the future,” said Falvey. “We can always have another conversation. I do believe you can build guys up in different ways, but I think for him right now, he thought this was a good fit and we agreed with him.”