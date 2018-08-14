Former Twin Brian Dozier’s EKG tests reveal “abnormalities”

Brian Dozier left the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning on Monday night after experiencing dizziness and will undergo tests on his heart after an EKG showed abnormal results.

Dozier, whom the Twins traded to the Dodgers on July 31 for second baseman Logan Forsythe and two prospects, is hitting .282 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 12 games with Los Angeles.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts only told reporters that the EKG on the 31-year-old Dozier revealed “abnormalities,” and said the second baseman would have more tests on Tuesday.

Dozier hit .227 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs in 104 games with the Twins before being traded.