Huge season helping Twins prospect Alex Kirilloff make up for lost time

Less than a year after being drafted in the first round and putting together a solid debut season in professional baseball, Alex Kirilloff was on the sidelines.

Tommy John surgery—a relative rarity for position players—forced Kirilloff to miss the entire 2017 season, which would have been his first full season in the minors, and a critical one in his development. While Royce Lewis, Brent Rooker and others were making immediate impacts in the minors, Kirilloff was rehabbing, away from the field.

Although he may have been a bit of a forgotten man last season, he’s making sure everyone knows his name this year.

The lefty masher has put up the best offensive season of any player in the Twins organization, skyrocketing up prospect rankings in the process. Unranked to start the season, he’s now MLB.com’s No. 30 overall prospect, and ranks second in Minnesota’s organization, behind only his teammate and friend, Royce Lewis.

On the season, Kirilloff’s hitting .348/.390/.576 with 18 home runs, 43 doubles, and 7 triples between Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers. His power from the left side and low strikeout rate is reminiscent of a player he admires, Reds first baseman Joey Votto. As gaudy as the numbers are, he says the results are secondary to returning successfully from the surgery.

“My biggest goal was to get through a full season healthy,” he said. “Wherever that took me, I was happy to play ball again. I’m not a huge results-oriented guy. I’m a big proponent of showing up to the field every day playing hard, and whatever the result is, that’s what it is. So for me, to have the results I’ve had this year has been great, but I’m just happy to be playing healthy again.”

Kirilloff is the complete package offensively. He hits for average and power, and can go gap to gap in the outfield. He lets the ball travel deep prior to making contact, rather than jumping out front, which has helped him rack up a number of hits to the opposite field. The ability to have a swing that isn’t pull-heavy may prevent teams from shifting him to the degree many left-handed sluggers are currently getting shifted, with teams stockpiling fielders on the right side. Sluggers like Joey Gallo, Bryce Harper and Minnesota’s Logan Morrison have seen their average plummet in part due to shifts.

Like Lewis, Kirilloff has a leg kick, though it’s not as pronounced as Lewis’s. He says the leg kick is more for timing than generating power, and that he’s comfortable with his mechanics and the results they’ve produced. He rarely looks to make changes to his swing, though he does use video occasionally when he’s in a slump.

“I’m more focused on timing, making adjustments in those categories rather than mechanics,” he said of his swing analysis. “If I’m having a stretch of games where I don’t feel like myself at the plate, I’ll usually go back to video to see what I’m doing currently and compare it to what I was doing before when I was hitting well. But I’m not really the guy you’ll find in the video room every day looking at at-bats, it’s more to make adjustments.”

Kirilloff and Lewis seem to view the game similarly in their “old school” approach to hitting. Both watch a lot of baseball, but rely more on feel offensively than video analysis and analytics.

“I don’t really follow that stuff,” Kirilloff said of metrics like launch angle and exit velocity. “Obviously if you’re hitting pretty well, those things will be there, so I don’t really worry about it.”

He’s hitting very well. Kirilloff leads the Florida State League in average, and ranks in the top five in slugging and OPS. His strikeout rate of 14.8% is low for a power hitter. And he’s doing all of it in his age-20 season, as one of the youngest regulars in the FSL. It’s still early, but offensively he projects as a potential middle-of-the order bat in the big leagues.

Defensively, he’s played exclusively right field this season. The Twins have several highly ranked corner OF/1B in their system, including Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker. Although all three figure to hit their way to the majors, the ability to provide plus defense adds a lot of value for any player. Kirilloff, whose arm strength has returned following Tommy John, is prioritizing his defensive development.

“I think I’ve come a long way defensively this year,” he said. “Getting routes and reads off the bat and making better decisions on plays in the outfield. There’s always room for improvement. I look forward to continuing to improve this season and in the offseason, getting better foot speed, angles, [reads] off the bat. I think I can definitely still come a long way.”

Along with Lewis, Brusdar Graterol and others, Twins fans see Kirilloff as part of a future wave of talent that could change the course of the franchise. Their play so far warrants those sorts of lofty hopes. Kirilloff is focused on the present, but seems to embrace the expectations.

“It’s pretty cool to think about and get the compliments that something like that could be happening,” he said. “We definitely would like it to be. I’m sure I can speak for [Royce] when I say we’d love to make it to the big leagues and bring a championship to Minnesota one day.”