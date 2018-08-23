‘I’ve made some big steps this year’: Royce Lewis discusses breakout season

Royce Lewis is living up to the hype.

15 months removed from being drafted first overall by the Twins, Lewis’s stock continues to rise. After a strong debut in 2017, he’s put together a tremendous year in 2018, his first full season in professional baseball.

In 111 games this year, he’s hitting .308/.371/.483, splitting time between Single-A Cedar Rapids and High-A Fort Myers. Since being drafted, he’s already earned two promotions, was a Midwest League all-star, and along with Alex Kirilloff, is leading Fort Myers to a potential playoff berth in the Florida State League. Lewis is hitting for average and power, and playing shortstop every day, a position at which the Twins are optimistic he’ll stick.

The numbers would be impressive for any shortstop prospect. That he’s putting them up at 19 is extraordinary. Lewis, though, isn’t a typical 19-year-old.

The Twins drafted him number one overall because of his talent, of course, but also his makeup. Lewis was touted as being highly driven and having maturity beyond his years. That maturity is evident in the way he talks about baseball. He seems to have the perspective of a veteran who’s been humbled by the game, despite seeing so much early success.

“For me, first full pro season, the goal is just being healthy, being here every day grinding out the season,” he said. “It’s been good. The results will come, regardless of if you’re playing well or not playing very well. I just go out there and play the game. I was blessed with being able to find some barrel every once in a while.”

He’s been finding a lot of barrel, and it’s led not just to a high average, but a surprising amount of power. Power is often the last tool to arrive for young prospects, particularly middle infielders. Fellow shortstop prospect Nick Gordon, for example, hit just five home runs in his first three minor league seasons combined. Lewis already has 14 long balls this year, along with 29 doubles and 3 triples.

That power may be in part to due to a sizeable leg kick he incorporated in high school. That helps generate power, but can sometimes lead to more swing-and-miss. Byron Buxton, for example, eliminated his leg kick last season in hopes of making better contact. Strikeouts haven’t been an issue so far for Lewis, though. He has a modest 15% strikeout rate this season.

“Mine’s really big,” he said of his leg kick. “Right when I got into high school, I was watching all these players use the leg kick in the major leagues. At the time I copied Hanley Ramirez, and I just kind of stuck with it. I really never was able to see video of my swing [in high school], so I just had to go off feel, how I felt and just being comfortable at the plate.”

As a pro, the technology is now available to break down hitting mechanics and look at metrics like launch angle and exit velocity. Unlike Twins prospect Brent Rooker, who uses video review and analytics extensively, Lewis said that while he might use video more in the future, right now that’s not a big part of his approach.

“I’m just kind of old school with it,” he said. “As a fan I think it’s really interesting, looking at Statcast and launch angle. But as a baseball player using it into my game, there’s no chance. I’d be happy hitting a home run whether it’s 100 degrees in the air or two degrees. So whatever it is I just kind of play the game and go off feel.”

Lewis often draws comparisons to Derek Jeter, a player he said he looked up to as a kid. Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor are current players he admires. Both those shortstops, of course, combine outstanding defense with elite offensive production.

The belief that Lewis will be able to stick at shortstop defensively is part of the reason he’s now considered a top 10 prospect in baseball. Although a lot of infield prospects begin as shortstops, many don’t stick there through the minor leagues. Those that do, and produce big numbers offensively, are among the most valuable players in the game.

“I’ve made some big steps this year,” he said of his defense. “I feel like going forward I can make even bigger steps. This year I’ve been gaining knowledge, awareness, and it’s just exciting to be learning. The whole tempo of the game is a little bit quicker [in High-A], so you have to start mentally planning ahead on what play you’re going to make and how you’re going to make it.”

Lewis will probably begin next season back in Fort Myers, but if he continues to produce the way he has, could end it in Double-A or higher. Lewis, Kirilloff, and highly regarded starting pitcher Brusdar Graterol are the central pieces in a talented group of prospects in Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers who could form the core of the Twins as soon as 2020.

“Everyone’s trying to produce the next wave with their minor league systems, and develop their players into having a team like the Cubs or Royals, where they’re all young and playing together for multiple years and winning all these championships,” he said. “We’re just hoping for that.”