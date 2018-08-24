Joe Mauer moves into second place on the Twins’ all-time hit list

With a hit-and-run single Joe Mauer on Friday passed the great Rod Carew for No. 2 on the Twins’ all-time hit list.

Sounds about right.

These days Mauer trails only Kirby Puckett on the franchise’s all-time hit list.

Joe Mauer just passed Rod Carew on MN Twins all-time hits list with a 5th inning single: 1. Puckett – 2304

2. Mauer – 2,086

3. Carew – 2,085 — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) August 25, 2018

He certainly won’t pass Puckett this year, and it likely would take two more healthy seasons for Mauer to be in that category. Mauer, 35, set a career-high for hits in a season during his 2009 MVP campaign, with 191 hits.

Passing Carew is just the latest in a line of milestones for one of the greats in Twins history. The milestone that I’ll be watching the rest of the way is the numbers of times on base. Harmon Killebrew reached base 3,072 times in his Twins career. Mauer has been on base 3,042 times in the regular season, just 30 shy of Killer.