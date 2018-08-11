Logan Morrison will have season-ending hip surgery; Kohl Stewart to start Sunday

Logan Morrison’s disappointing season is finished.

The veteran designated hitter and first baseman will reportedly undergo surgery to repair a left hip impingement. The team announced that Morrison was going on the 10-day disabled list after its 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Detroit.

The Twins also announced they will select the contract of righthanded starter Kohl Stewart from Triple-A Rochester. Stewart is scheduled to start on Sunday against the Tigers.

Morrison signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Twins in late February after sitting on the market all winter following a 38 home run season with the Tampa Bay Rays. The contract could have become a two-year deal if the Twins elected to trigger an option for 2019 but that almost certainly won’t happen. Morrison played in 95 games this season and hit .186 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Stewart, the fourth-overall pick by the Twins in the 2013 draft, went 3-7 with a 4.47 ERA, 33 walks and 101 strikeouts in 21 games (19 starts) this season between Triple-A Rochester and Double-A Chattanooga. He had a 2.37 ERA with nine walks and 19 strikeouts in his past five starts for Rochester.