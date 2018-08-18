Mining the Minors: Who’s in line for a September call-up?

With the Twins out of contention and a number of key veterans traded away, Minnesota’s already begun the audition phase of the 2018 season.

Jake Cave, Tyler Austin, Kohl Stewart and others are up and getting consistent playing time. As the calendar turns to September, Twins fans should see a number of other players matriculate to the big leagues.

Minnesota has several young prospects on the cusp of the majors, as well as some interesting older players who deserve a shot in the show. Here’s a look at who we might see at Target Field in September.

Starting pitchers

Stephen Gonsalves

The Twins No. 5 prospect (MLB.com) has pitched through a season-long issue with walks to again put up outstanding numbers. Although the 13.4% walk rate at Triple-A is still high, the free passes have been better of late, and the rest of his numbers are outstanding. In 100.1 innings with Rochester, Gonsalves has a 2.96 ERA and solid 23.1% strikeout rate. Perhaps most impressively, opponents are hitting just .184/.302/.283 against the southpaw this season. Put another way, the vast majority of baserunners against Gonsalves reach via walks and singles; he’s been very stingy in the amount of hard contact and extra base hits allowed.

Gonsalves has a real shot to be in the rotation next year, and after another solid year in the minors, he should get a chance to get his feet wet in the majors. I’d be surprised if we don’t see him in September.

Zack Littell

Littell’s numbers haven’t been quite as dominant this year as last, but he’s still had a very good season for a 22-year-old in Triple-A. In 94.1 IP, Littell has a 3.63 ERA and solid strikeout rate. The biggest difference between this year and past seasons is a slightly elevated walk rate. Littell’s a command and control pitcher, so his struggles there are more meaningful than they would be for an overpowering flamethrower. Nevertheless, he’s an under-the-radar prospect who’s already reached the majors at 22. Nerves were an issue for Littell in his first two big league appearances, so getting him more major league time would be beneficial, both in terms of his development and comfort level pitching at the highest level.

Fernando Romero

We saw Romero’s talent and ability to dominate a big league lineup when he came up in May. We also saw inconsistency with fastball command, and a need to further refine his secondary pitches, including developing a greater differential in velocity between his fastball and changeup. Romero’s numbers have been good in Triple-A—3.19 ERA—although the 18.0% strikeout rate is probably a little lower than the Twins would like. Derek Falvey said last month that at times he hasn’t gotten as much swing-and-miss as they think he’s capable of. Falvey also said Romero’s innings will likely be restricted at some point this season; he’s already surpassed his career high in innings in a season. For that reason, I don’t think it’s a certainty he’s back in Minnesota this year. If he is back, it’s possible they could pitch him out of the ‘pen or shut him down early. Next season, though, he’ll certainly be competing for a spot on the opening day roster, with the expectation that he’ll pitch through the entirety of the big league season.

Others: Lewis Thorpe

Relief pitchers

Alan Busenitz

Busenitz getting only 13 big league innings so far this season makes little sense to me. Yes, the breaking ball needs improvement. However, he had an ERA under 2 in both Triple-A and the big leagues last year, and has outstanding numbers again in Triple-A this season. Nevertheless, he’s been passed up in favor of Matt Belisle, Oliver Drake and others. Busenitz is about to turn 28. There’s no reason he shouldn’t be with the Twins right now.

Nick Anderson

After putting up video game numbers last year, the Brainerd native has been very good again this season. In 50 innings through play Thursday, he has a 3.78 ERA, extremely high 35.3% strikeout rate, and low 8.2% walk rate. He was a Triple-A all-star this year, and has been perhaps Rochester’s most consistent arm out of the ‘pen. Calling him up would be a good story, yes, but Anderson’s earned it on merit.

John Curtiss:

After seeing significant time last season, Curtiss has made only two appearances with the Twins in 2018. In Triple-A, he has a high strikeout rate, but has struggled with walks. Unlike Anderson, Jake Reed, and Luke Bard, Curtiss is on the 40-man, which probably increases his chances of getting another look in September.

Jake Reed

Reed profiles similarly to Anderson and Curtiss, though with a lower strikeout rate. His 2.06 ERA in Triple-A is excellent, and he possesses a big fastball. He’s given up one home run all season. Reed’s proven he can get Triple-A hitters out, let’s see if he can do the same in the majors.

Luke Bard

Bard pitched the first month of the season for the Angels, after getting selected in the Rule 5 Draft due to his huge spin rates and strikeout totals. Although he pitched pretty well in the majors, he was returned to the Twins in May. The 4.89 ERA in Triple-A is a bit high, but the peripheral numbers suggests he’s been better, and he still has a strong strikeout rate.

Others: D.J. Baxendale

Infielders

Willians Astudillo

Astudillo got two weeks in the big leagues earlier this season, and made quite an impression. The portly utilityman saw time at second base, third base, left field, center field, and DH, and even threw an inning on the mound. Astudillo, of course, is a catcher by trade, one of the few positions he didn’t play in the majors. His absurdly low strikeout rates and ability to hit for power make him an interesting player, particularly because he can play catcher, though the Twins don’t seem to view him as a reliable option behind the plate. For Baseball Twitter’s sake, let’s hope he’s back in September.

Kennys Vargas

Yes, Vargas is still in the organization. He’s had a sub-par year for Rochester, with an OPS of .703, though he has been hitting for more power of late. Vargas probably only makes it back if Joe Mauer or Tyler Austin get hurt or leave the organization via trade.

Nick Gordon

After hitting the cover off the ball in Double-A, Gordon’s really struggled in Triple-A. On the season, he’s hitting .213/.252/.292 in 334 plate appearances with Rochester. It could be the jump in level that’s causing the slump, but note that he also slumped badly in the second half last year at Chattanooga after playing extremely well in the first half. For all those reasons, I’m guessing the 22-year-old won’t get called up. Don’t let the slump fool you, though, the bat is legit.

Brent Rooker

Rooker’s had a very solid year in Double-A, hitting .266/.340/.493. After a cold start, he’s come on strong the last two months. If he finishes well, the Twins might bring him up in September for a taste of the big leagues, where he figures to see significant time beginning next year.

Others: Taylor Motter, Juan Graterol

Outfielders

Byron Buxton

Not much point in rehashing Buxton’s season again; we all know the story. The bottom line is if he’s healthy, he’ll be back. He needs all the at-bats he can get, particularly in the big leagues. A nice September could help him regain some of the confidence he’s surely lost through all the injuries this year. There’s still a superstar in there, if he can stay on the field.

LaMonte Wade

The Twins No. 13 prospect (MLB.com) is having a typical LaMonte Wade year: Solid average, very high OBP, moderate power. Between Double-A and Triple-A, he’s slashing .269/.379/.406. Wade’s reached double-figures in home runs (11) for the first time this season, and has the ability to play all three outfield spots. He’ll challenge Jake Cave for a bench role next year, and could see some time this September if the Twins are willing to add him to the 40-man roster.

Others: Jeremy Hazelbaker, Jon Kemmer