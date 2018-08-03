Molitor got to watch Brian Dozier’s first home run with the Dodgers, ‘I’m happy for him’

MINNEAPOLIS — Brian Dozier looks good in Dodger Blue.

The former Twins second baseman was traded to the Dodgers just ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and he’s made his impact felt immediately in the National League. In his first two games with the Dodgers, Dozier has 5 hits in 9 trips to the plate, including two home runs.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said he was watching the Dodgers game for Dozier’s debut, when he homered as a way of introducing himself to his new club. The next night, Molitor settled for catching the highlights of the late-night game; Dozier homered again.

“I’m happy for him,” Molitor said. “That’s about my only thought. … Not surprising. I don’t think it’s going to affect him to go up there and be a part of the Dodgers in a pennant race and all those things. I mean, I would think it would be — Doz would always say ‘I’m not going to change wherever I’m going.’ — but I think he has the ability to elevate when things get put on a line a little bit more. So it’s a good start.”

Twins GM Thad Levine talked a few weeks about the team’s line of thinking with regard to trading away players. Any time they send someone out in a trade, they root for that player to do really well in his new home.

That seems counter-intuitive to any of us who’ve ever gotten a little bit too invested in a fantasy baseball league. The Twins think about it this way: To be a competitive club in the future, they’ll need every avenue of player acquisition to remain open and fruitful.

How better to keep a trade pipeline open than to have your trade chips succeed in their new environs?

The early returns for the Dodgers in the Dozier trade have been great for L.A.

As Molitor said, good start.