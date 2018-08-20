Much-anticipated debut didn’t go to plan for Stephen Gonsalves and the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Stephen Gonsalves’ Major League debut was a dud. But he ought to get more opportunities in a big league rotation.

After earning the promotion with a strong minor league season, the team’s top pitching prospect had a disappointing first outing in the Majors. Twins manager Paul Molitor said he thinks that Gonsalves will get another start, even if the first one probably wasn’t what he’d hoped.

By the time Molitor walked to the mound and signaled for relief, Gonsalves had allowed 4 earned runs on 6 hits and 2 walks — and the Twins had recorded 4 outs. That’s hardly the debut that you’d like to see from a top pitching prospect.

The White Sox chased him in the 2nd inning by reaching base 5 times — 3 hits a walk and a hit batter — before Gonsalves got an out. Then a 2-RBI double for Jose Abreu and a 4-pitch walk to Daniel Palka was enough to send Molitor to the mound in search of the ball.

“We know that command at times can be a little sketchy, [it’s] what’s got him into problems along the way,” Molitor said. “The second inning just kind of deteriorated between free passes and hard-hit balls and we missed a chance on that pop-up that fell in between three guys.”

Gonsalves’ minor league numbers warranted a look in the big leagues. He might have been a stronger candidate to debut earlier this year if not for a spell earlier this year when he walks went through the roof.

Gonsalves features a fastball that barely breaks 90 mph. But in the minor leagues his fastball command and above-average spin helped the young pitcher get away with the below-average velocity.

He didn’t get as many strikes with either one of his breaking pitches Monday, and it was rare to see a swing and miss from White Sox hitters.

“He came in and was probably a little upset with himself, but that’s how you learn,” Molitor said. “That’s hopefully how you get better.”

He’ll certainly be one of the pitchers getting innings consideration in September when rosters expand. The Twins have a baker’s dozen of starting-caliber pitchers that are interesting enough to want to see start games or get innings in the final month of the season.

“I think we got a little slider-heavy and got away from [my changeup],” Gonsalves said. “And then just started yanking my fastball with that.”

In 100 1/3 innings in Triple-A this season, Gonsalves had a 2.96 ERA, 95 strikeouts and he allowed only 65 hits. He did walk a surprisingly high numbers of batters (55) but he’d dialed back the walks lately. (To put Gonsalves’ solid ERA in context, the Red Wings are second in the International League with a 3.43 ERA as a team, and the ERA for the entire league is 4.12.)

A good ERA with a lot of walks, not very many hits, a decent number of strikeouts — despite not having an overpowering arsenal. That relative success plus the top prospect billing mean Gonsalves will have another shot. And although his MLB debut was rocky, Gonsalves is the type of pitcher that can make an impact for the Twins down the road.