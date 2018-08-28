Remember him? Kennys Vargas picked as a Triple-A postseason all-star

Kennys Vargas on Tuesday was named the DH of the International League postseason all-star team.

Vargas has hit .234/.322/.415 with 20 homers this season for the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings. It’s a nice achievement for Vargas, who seemed to be generally well-liked by his teammates. It’s his third all-star team in the minor leagues, inlcuding 2010 and 2013 in the low minors.

Even so, his days in the Twins’ organization could very well be numbered. He was once showing off his power from both sides of the plate at Target Field, but he was played out of the long-term plans when his bat was not a big differentiator for his position. In parts of 3 seasons in Minnesota, the big DH/first baseman hit .252/.311/.437 with the Twins. That’s a decent batting line, but it’s not quite as impressive from a defensively limited player whose value rests entirely on his hitting.

Vargas was clearly in limbo with the Twins as soon as they signed DH Logan Morrison this past winter (spring training). Vargas outlasted Byung Ho Park as a DH/first base candidate, but he didn’t supplant Joe Mauer and then Morrison jumped into the fold late. He was DFA’d toward the end of spring training, and after a brief “detour” with the Reds organization, he was reclaimed by the Twins and stashed in Rochester. Now, the Twins have other interesting DH options like Tyler Austin, Jake Cave or Miguel Sano.

Vargas has been on a tear at the plate in recent weeks. But I’m not sure that he’ll be the first in line for a September call-up, considering his place outside the 40-man roster. (The Twins could very easily create a few additional openings on the roster, but would they have any plate appearances to give to Vargas right now?)