Report: Adalberto Mejia sidelined because of nerve traction injury

The Twins have been hoping lefthanded starter Adalberto Mejia can be a key part of their future. Right now, his present is on hold.

Mejia was diagnosed with a nerve traction injury above his left elbow and will undergo more tests, according to the Pioneer Press. This is not an ulnar nerve injury so that’s the good news.

Mejia originally landed on the disabled list on Friday because of a left wrist strain that forced him to leave Tuesday’s game against Cleveland. It turned out to be more than that.

Mejia had a one-hit shutout going through five innings against the Indians but was taken out after 68 pitches after feeling what manger Paul Molitor said was “a stinging effect in the lower left forearm — closer to the wrist — that radiated up through the elbow.”

Mejia also missed a month last season because of a strain in his upper arm.