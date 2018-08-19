White Sox top pitching prospect Michael Kopech will debut versus Twins

The Twins will have the eyes of the baseball world on them Tuesday night against the White Sox. Or at least, as much as two non-contending teams can command that attention in August.

The White Sox will call up top pitching prospect Michael Kopech, according to multiple reports. He’s one of the top prospects in all of baseball. MLB.com ranked him No. 13 on the top prospect list. The only Twins prospect that clears that high bar is Royce Lewis, which gives Twins fans an idea of the caliber of prospect the Kopech represents.

He joined the White Sox in the Chris Sale trade with the Red Sox.

J.O. Berrios is scheduled to start for the Twins. That should make for a fun pitching matchup.

Stephen Gonsalves is scheduled to pitch Monday for Minnesota. That will be his big league debut, and he’s one of the top prospects in the Twins’ organization.