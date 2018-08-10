Twins call up Tyler Duffey and a prospect they got in the Lance Lynn trade

Tyler Austin didn’t have to wait too long for his chance with the Minnesota Twins.

Less than two weeks after the Twins traded Lance Lynn to the Yankees to get Austin, he’s making his way to the 25-man roster. He’ll take the roster spot of Adalberto Mejia (disabled list, left wrist strain).

Austin will turn 27 years old in September, and in parts of three big leagues seasons with the Yankees he’s hit .230/.287/.459 with 15 home runs in 268 plate appearances. It’ll be interesting to see if he gets playing time at DH (or first base, or outfield), given the other options available to the Twins. Austin has been primarily a first baseman in his big league career, but he also has a bit of outfield experience and the Twins’ primary DH option right now is Logan Morrison.

Additionally, Tyler Duffey has been recalled to replace recently traded Fernando Rodney on the 25-man roster and presumably in the bullpen. The team announced both moves Friday.

The final seven weeks of the season will be a good time to audition for many relievers, including Duffey. Since the team traded Ryan Pressly, Zach Duke and now Rodney, there are several opportunities available to make an impression for the 2019 roster.