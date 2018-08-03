Twins claim two players on waivers, reliever will join club Saturday

The Twins on Friday made two waiver claims to help restore some upper-level depth that was depleted when the club traded away 5 veteran players at the end of July.

The Twins claimed Toronto’s Oliver Drake, a right-handed and well-travelled relief pitcher. He’ll join the team in Minneapolis on Saturday.

They also claimed Tamps Bay’s Johnny Field, a 26-year-old infielder who will report to Triple-A Rochester.

Drake is 31 years old and has spent time with 4 organizations this season — the Blue Jays, Brewers, Angels and Indians. He has a 7.57 ERA in 27 1/3 innings this year, with a 22.5% strikeout rate and 7.8% walk rate.

Field was drafted by the Rays in 2013 (fifth round) and has hit .213/.253/.373 with 179 plate appearanes with the Rays this year.