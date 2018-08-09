Twins closer Fernando Rodney traded to the A’s for minor league pitcher

The Fernando Rodney Experience has a new home.

The Twins on Thursday traded Rodney to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for pitching prospect Dakota Chalmers.

Rodney was traded after the non-waiver trade deadline, which required the use of waivers to get the deal done. The Twins announced the move Thursday evening.

The A’s originally selected Chalmers in the 3rd round of the 2015 draft, and he’s pitched parts of four minor leagues seasons, and the highest level he’s reached to date is Low-A ball. He hasn’t pitched since mid-April this year. He’s logged a total of 121 1/3 innings in his minor league career, with a 4.08 ERA and a 137:91 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The A’s are making a push for the Wild Card in the American League, and they’ve added pieces over the past month to help reach that goal. Rodney is the latest bullpen addition for the club hoping to make the postseason.

Rodney had been mostly good for the Twins but he certainly had his frustrating moments. The first month in particular was lousy, which probably sticks around in the minds of followers longer because it takes a while for even a good reliever’s numbers to recover.

Since May 1, Rodney has pitched 32 innings with a 37:13 strikeout-to-walk ratio (27.8% strikeout rate) and a 2.81 ERA. He’s owed less than $1.5 million for the rest of the season — and he has a $4.25 million option for next season. At 41 years old and with the Twins effectively out of contention this season, the club must have felt like the closer was expendable.

It removes one solid option out of the relif corps, but it also allows the Twins an opportunity to give on-the-job tryouts to a handful of lesser experienced relievers.