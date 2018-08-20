Twins could get creative with September rotation options

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s audition time in Twins territory, and Minnesota is not taking that responsibility lightly.

True, there’s a certain professional obligation to go hard every game. After all, some of the clubs they’re playing still have the postseason on the line. The stakes are lower, though, for the Twins. And that might free them to do a little self-assessing as they look over their September rotation options.

They’ve experimented with the idea of an “opener” in the minor leagues. That’s when a team essentially uses a “closer” or a “stopper” relief ace in the first inning. It’s designed to exploit matchups and ensure a high-leverage outing for a good pitcher who might not otherwise get one. The Rays have had some mixed success with it in the Majors this season. And it wouldn’t be stunning to see the Twins play around with that tactic in September.

Or they could put a couple of starting-caliber pitchers into the day’s plan, and treat it like a tandem start. They could skip starts, they could cater to rest needs, and they could expand beyond the traditional 5-man starting rotation.

All of it should be on the table, and it’s all with an eye toward evaluating players for next year.

“We’re going to have some options in September with rotation questions about how we want to do it,” manager Paul Molitor said. “Whether it’s staying with the 5-man [rotation], piggybacking some guys — because there’s obviously some guys here that we’re going to try to get a little bit better look in September.

“We’re not sure how that’s going to look yet, depending on what pieces will be involved and decisions we make,” Molitor said.

Some of the players that could affect include the current starters in the rotation: Jake Odorizzi, J.O. Berrios, Kyle Gibson, Kohl Stewart and new guy Stephen Gonsalves. I’ll be interested to see how they handle the less experienced hurlers.

This shuffle could also impact pitchers like Fernando Romero and Zack Littell. And would Lewis Thorpe be a September call-up candidate?

Among relievers, a small handful of pitchers have caught viewers’ attention this season in the minor leagues: John Curtiss, Nick Anderson, Luke Bard, Jake Reed, and the recently promoted Alan Busenitz.

And don’t forget Michael Pineda, who is recovering from last summer’s Tommy John surgery. The former Yankees pitcher is likely to make a few appearances for Triple-A Rochester this month. After that, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if he was in the big leagues in September.

Here are the pitchers that I think could get consideration for innings in September:

J.O. Berrios

Kyle Gibson

Jake Odorizzi

Kohl Stewart

Stephen Gonsalves

Trevor May

Adalberto Mejia (injured)

Fernando Romero (starter or reliever)

Michael Pineda

Zack Littell

Ervin Santana (only if he’s healthy)

Lewis Thorpe

As you can see, that’s a lot of arms to evaluate, or at least consider for innings. And that’s just the 40-man roster guys. So the Twins will have some priorities to set and decisions to make. September rosters do open up a lot of possibilities in Minnesota, but there still are only so many innings to go around.