Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Which Twins players could be candidates to be traded in August?

The Minnesota Twins completed their pre-trade deadline sequence of moves by dealing Brian Dozier to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Logan Forsythe and a couple of prospects that didn’t exactly inspire Twins fans. Sending a popular guy like Dozier to SoCal would have been a much bigger gut punch — to the clubhouse and to fans of the team — had it not been preceded by the first of a series of body blows, when the Twins traded Eduardo Escobar to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a few intriguing players that many baseball fans have not yet heard of.

We don’t have a grade for the Twins at the trade deadline because report cards aren’t due just yet. And as every good educator or writer knows, there’s little point in doing something right now that would be better held for another day in the future.

This column is about August trades. The ones that require waivers, and that historically have been much rarer than the non-waiver trades that tend to happen late in July. Last season’s August trade period was bananas, and most famously swung the World Series to the Houston Astros when long-time Tigers ace Justin Verlander was dealt with minutes to go before the waiver trade “deadline.”

So, if we have anywhere close to a repeat of last year’s active August on the trade market, will the Twins get involved? Which players could be candidates to get dealt? Let’s take a look at a few candidates.

Logan Morrison

Morrison has not been what Twins fans were hoping for when their favorite team landed a 38-homer breakout slugger during spring training. He was expected to get a bulk of the plate appearances at DH and spell Joe Mauer from time to time at first base, all while delivering on the improved power he showcased in Tampa Bay last season.

Instead, he’s hitting .193/.290/.383 with 14 home runs as a DH and part-time first baseman. Even if his batted-ball profile and expected Weighted On-Base Average would suggest there’s some bad luck working against him, thsoe are not the offensive numbers he would hope to see roughly two-thirds of the way through the season. He’s owed roughly $1.8 million the rest of the year with an $8 million option for next year, or a $1 million buyout. There are also some plate-appearance-based incentives that he could reach. So the August question becomes: Would a team claim him at about $2.8 million for two months of a lefty power threat? And what would the Twins do with the roster spot if he was no longer on the team?

Logan Forsythe

Forsythe was just acquired in the Dozier trade and made his Twins debut Wednesday. He’s being paid about $2.9 million the rest of the season, and frankly this year hasn’t been up to his previous standards offensively. A free agent at the end of the year, Forsythe is hitting just .207/.270/.290, and had worked his way out of regular playing time at Chavez Ravine in Southern California.

Even an August hot stretch at the plate might not help his market fully recover in time for the winter’s contract hunt. But it could possibly have some team looking to pay for his services down the stretch. More likely, in my opinion, is that he would clear waivers and then the Twins would be free to trade him to any interested party. I think I would only go this route if I was really curious to see somebody else — Ehire Adrianza, Nick Gordon — at second base for the final 6-8 weeks of the season.

Fernando Rodney

The Fernando Rodney Experience has been mostly good for the Twins but it’s had its frustrating moments. The first month in particular was lousy, which probably sticks around in the minds of followers longer because it takes a while for even a good reliever’s numbers to recover.

Since May 1, Rodney has pitched 32 innings with a 37:13 strikeout-to-walk ratio (27.8% strikeout rate) and a 2.81 ERA. At just $1.4 million the rest of the way — plus a $4.25 million option next year or a quarter-million-dollar buyout — the ageless closer is also relatively affordable. The trouble with trying to trade Rodney, I guess, is that every contender already appears to have a stacked bullpen. Rodney could slide into the 7th or 8th inning if a contender was looking to lengthen its list of relief options this August. Maybe in the event of an injury. Short of that, would the Twins be better off just keeping Rodney, making the call on the option this November, and if they bring him back, assigning him to the 7th or 8th inning next year? The prospect return in a trade likely would be minimal.

Ervin Santana

Santana’s odyssey back to the big leagues is well-documented. He’s back now, and appears to be pitching with a diminished fastball from what we saw out of Erv last year. He’s got a couple of starts under his belt, and that would have to be enough for a team to want to take a risk on him, since the post-surgery body of work isn’t extensive.

He’s owed about $4.6 million the rest of this year and has a team option for $14 million next year. I’d probably turn down that 2019 option if I was the Twins, so let’s assume he’s in a free-agent walk year for any club interested in the services of the veteran former rotation rock. If he makes 10 starts the rest of the way, is that worth the money to some team out there? Or, would that contract allow Santana to slip through waivers and become a tradeable commodity again?

Addison Reed

Reed has had his own troubles this year, and they include performance plus a period in which he was held out of games for an extended stretch and then a triceps injury that landed him on the disabled list. The veteran reliever just recently returned to action, and he’s owed roughly $2.8 million the rest of this season and $8.5 million more next year. That ought to get Reed and his 4.71 ERA through waivers, but I also wonder about the personal side here. Reed took a lesser offer than I expected he’d get last winter when he inked a two-year contract with the Twins — I’d heard it’s because he waned to pitch in the Midwest for family reasons.

On one hand, do the Twins “owe” anything to Reed beyond the terms of his contract? On the other, is four rocky months enough to want to crumple up that agreement?

Honorable mentions

Matt Belisle

A Cleveland Indians team that was in desperate need of bullpen reinforcements cut him loose, and the Twins picked him up at that point and plugged him into their bullpen. Belise is very highly regarded in the clubhouse, and my sense is that the Twins could use that type of selfess player for the final two months of a trying season.

I don’t know that he will stick around for the rest of the year, especially as it gets into audition time for next year. But I do know that he’s a pro who has earned a lot of respect and even on a minimal salary, there is not likely to be much trade value for his services.

Joe Mauer

Mauer still owns the no-move clause in his contract and could veto anything the Twins presented. If the comfort of finishing out 2018 in a Twins uniform — and then figuring out the rest later — means more to Mauer than a chance to chase a championship at age 35, then why wouldn’t he just stay put?

He’s owed roughly $7.8 million the rest of the season, and any suitor would need to be looking primarily for a good defensive first baseman that can get on base. If Mauer reaches base 56 more times in a Twins uniform, he’ll pass Harmon Killebrew for the most times on base in Twins history.



