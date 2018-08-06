Twins replace injured Robbie Grossman with recent waiver claim named Johnny Field

The Twins have called up recent waiver claim Johnny Field to fill out the bench after losing a DH/outfielder during Sunday’s game.

Robbie Grossman strained his right hamstring while running the bases and needed to be removed from Sunday’s game. So to take his place on the roster while he spends some time on the disabled list, the Twins turned to Field.

Unfortunately for the Twins, Byron Buxton is on the disabled list in Triple-A (wrist), and so is LaMonte Wade. Zach Granite has had a bad season offensively, so the Twins passed over him, too. They also skipped the chance to call up Tyler Austin, a power-hitting first baseman with some outfield experience, whom they received from the Yankees in the Lance Lynn trade.

The Twins claimed Field on Friday to help restore some upper-level depth that was depleted when the club traded away 5 veteran players at the end of July.

Field, a 26-year-old outfielder, has hit .213/.253/.373 with 179 plate appearanes with the Rays this year.

It’ll be interesting to see if Mitch Garver plays any corner outfield with the opening, although with only one other catcher on the roster, that route seems unlikely. August and September could be audition time for Garver behind the plate for next season.