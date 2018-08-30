Twins swap catchers, trade with Cubs to bring back Chris Gimenez

The Twins have swapped veteran catchers with a team-first attitude.

Bobby Wilson is joining the Chicago Cubs just ahead of the postseason. The Twins on Thursday announced a trade that sent Wilson to Chicago’s North side in exchange for former Twins catcher Chris Gimenez plus cash or a player to be named later.

Wilson now gets to go into a postseason race. And Gimenez returns to familiar grounds to finish out the season, likely as the team’s backup catcher to Mitch Garver.

Wilson didn’t hit much in his Twins career — .178/.242/.281 in 47 games as the Twins’ backstop. But his leadership, game calling, and other defensive metrics are points in his favor as a backup catcher on a contending club.

Gimenez hasn’t hit much this year, either, and he drew rave reviews from the Twins last year for the same things Wilson was credited for in his several months with the team. He apparently had interest in returning to Minnesota before this season, but the Twins went a different direction, in part to pave the way for Mitch Garver as the team’s backup behind Jason Castro.