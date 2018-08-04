Wetmore: Evaluating the Twins at the trade deadline — one year later

MINNEAPOLIS — Report cards are due?

I would have to know a lot more about prospects and have a lot more certainty about the future to be able to grade this year’s Twins trade deadline maneuvers. All five trades make sense in theory — trading mostly expiring contracts for players with a chance to offer value in the future — but it’s just impossible to say what’s going to happen in the coming years. So if we’re grading right now we’re guessing.

We’ve had a little more time since the 2017 non-waiver trade deadline. Reasonable people can argue until we’re blue in the face and one simple truth remains about the Twins last July: Derek Falvey’s group got it wrong.

I take that stance because it’s an argument that can’t be lost. Sure, the odds of the postseason were remote and we can’t ever know the counter-factual. There’s also the case to be made that the Twins were never going to catch the Indians and a Wild Card game is a coin-flip proposition at best.

But the team made the postseason — despite the new front office’s first trade deadline turning into a sell-off. That club could have used a lot of things, and instead the Twins played for the future.

With that judgmental frame of reference, let’s write out a report card.

Trade 1:

Gave up: Pitching prospect Huascar Ynoa

Received: Jaime Garcia and minor league catcher Anthony Recker

Ynoa is still just 21 years old and pitching in A-ball, so even with a year of future knowledge we don’t really have a good idea of what this guy will contribute to his future Braves teams. For what it’s worth, he was just promoted to High-A in the Florida State League and posted a 3.63 ERA and a 100:42 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 92 1/3 innings as a starting pitcher in low-A. MLB.com rates him as Atlanta’s No. 21 prospect.

Verdict

Garcia made one start for the Twins before he was flipped to the Yankees, and Recker chose free agency and wound up in the Diamondbacks organization. So let’s consider this trade in the context of the next trade.

Trade 2:

Gave up: Jaime Garcia (and paid a chunk of his remaining salary)

Received: Zack Littell and Dietrich Enns

Garcia was a free agent at the end of the year, so the Twins didn’t lose a ton of value by giving him up (and paying cash is ostensibly a renewable resource). So getting rid of him was basically an admission that they’d rather have a weaker 2017 club and a couple of prospects than the reverse.

Littell looks like a decent prospect, the high-floor, low-ceiling type that help fill out an organization’s pitching. Enns was DFA’d earlier this year and is currently starting for Double-A Chattanooga. MLB.com currently ranks Littell as Minnesota’s No. 20 prospect, for what it’s worth. Littell is closer to the big leagues than Ynoa — he’s already pitched there. So if the Twins can capitalize on the Buxton-Sano-Rosario-Berrios-Polanco wave of talent and become a postseason-caliber club, Littell fits the timeline as depth.

Verdict

I’d have to know more about the prospects to hold a strong opinion about choosing to become a seller and essentially trading Ynoa for Littell. It looks to me like they used the Garcia flip and “bought” a little more certainty in the form of a pitching prospect closer to the big leagues.

Trade 3:

Gave up: Catcher John Ryan Murphy

Received: Reliever Gabriel Moya

After a hot start to the season in the power department, Murphy has split time as Arizona’s catcher — on a club that’s going blow-for-blow with the juggernaut Dodgers. He’s hitting .213/.258/.408 with 9 home runs in 187 plate appearances, which still is not great but it’s a lot better than what Twins fans came to expect at the plate during his relatively short time in the organization. Giving up a starting catcher looks worse when you lose your starting catcher (Jason Castro) for almost a full season, and the Twins are currently trying to learn if Mitch Garver can handle the role behind the plate in the big leagues.

Moya, on the other hand, has pitched just 15 innings in the big leagues. He’s one of the pitchers that has been on the fresh-arm shuttle this season between the Twin Cities and Triple-A Rochester. With the Red Wings, he’s posted a 1.90 ERA In 42 2/3 innings, with a 28.9% strikeout rate and 6.9% walk rate. His minor league numbers — including those posted in Double-A in his previous organization — make it look like he’ll be a big league bullpen contributor from the left side.

Verdict: Incomplete

Trade 4:

Gave up: Closer Brandon Kintzler

Received: Pitching prospect Tyler Watson and $500,000 in international draft bonus pool money

Garcia’s quick flip was one thing, but dealing the closer in particular didn’t seem to sit well in the Twins’ clubhouse. There are a few things to look at with this one:

Kintzler’s onto his second team after the trade. The Nats are ostensibly going for it and they still gave up the reliever in a trade this month.

Watson is 21 years old and has pitched in low-A and high-A this year, mostly as a starter. Between the two levels he has a 4.92 ERA and a 70:31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 78 2/3 innings.

The third component is the international money, which I think could have been acquired with an eye towards the eventual posting of Shohei Ohtani. Unfortunately for the Twins, they do not train in Arizona and weren’t on Ohtani’s list of preferred teams. So all that international money then was not quite as valuable, and they spun it to the Angels and Mariners in separate trades, adding two prospects and making the best of a tough situation.

Verdict

This is the one that irked people. If Watson turns into a solid contributor, then all will be forgiven. If not, the Twins front office in its first year gave up too early on a postseason-bound club, and Kintzler was the foremost symbol of that.



