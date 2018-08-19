Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Series of Twins roster moves could be end of an era, start of a new one

MINNEAPOLIS — Stephen Gonsalves showed up at Target Field on Sunday morning without a roster spot. But he had a clubhouse stall and a pretty good idea that he’d get that elusive roster spot soon enough.

Gonsalves wasn’t even one of the four moves that the Twins made Sunday morning. But he cracks our list of import. This column presents 5 thoughts from Sunday’s series of roster shuffling.

1. Has Ervin Santana made his last start in a Twins uniform?

Ervin Santana on Sunday was put on the disabled list. He’s still having trouble with that right middle finger, the one that required offseason surgery just ahead of Twins spring training.

Santana said he had a little discomfort in the finger, which is affecting his grip on the baseball, and it got a little worse recently. He’s been a nearly constant positive-vibes guy throughout his Twins career, and in an interview Sunday he was asked if it’s difficult personally to deal with on the mound.

“It is,” he said. “Especially when you know you can execute your pitch and you’re not able to do it because of the discomfort in your finger. So it’s very tough for me, and obviously for the team, too. Because itsead of help the team you hurt the team. … Now just a chance to get ready and move on.”

Given his performance this season in the Majors, it’s almost a little reassuring to receive the confirmation that there’s something physically wrong with Santana. His fastball has not been what it was, and his trademark command that helped him lead the staff last year was not nearly what it once was.

Santana will see a hand specialist Tuesday, according to manager Paul Molitor. The Twins will figure out the next step depending on what they learn from Tuesday’s meeting. In 5 starts this season, Erv has surrendered 22 earned runs in 24 2/3 innings, with 16 strikeouts and 9 walks. He was asked by a reporter Sunday if he’d be willing to pitch out of the bullpen in September and he said that he’d first want to know how his finger feels.

Given his age, health and contractual status, have we seen the final start of Santana’s career in Minnesota? He’s pitching out the final guaranteed year of a 4-year, $55 million deal, which also includes an option for next season. But Santana will be 36 years old and the option is for $14 million.

In other words: Sunday might have been the end of an era for the Twins.

2. Is Stephen Gonsalves here to stay?

Gonsalves was one of two new faces in the Twins’ clubhouse Sunday after a series of roster moves — and before he’d officially been promoted to start Monday’s makeup game against the White Sox at Target Field. He got in a day early at least in part so he could focus on pitching Monday’s game, rather than worrying all that’s involved with an MLB debut — travel, logistics to say nothing of getting tickets for a group he estimated might be 30 or 40 people deep to watch him pitch.

He’s been on the prospect radar for a few years now, and at 24 years old, he’s finally getting his first shot in the big leagues. The guess here is that the Twins would be thrilled if he didn’t pitch another inning in the minor leagues.

That would mean that the success of his minor league days would be sticking with him, and some of the troubles from his past are gone. That’s what it will take to hang around in a crowded rotation for 2019. Specifically, Gonsalves doesn’t have overpowering stuff, in his own words, and so he needs to rely on his 4-pitch mix and throwing strikes to get by with a less than dominant arsenal.

“I’ve missed bats in the past with good changeups and good spin. … Definitely for the past month I’m locking in on guys [in the strike zone more often]. It was a mental block instead of mechanical. But year, just go from there and keep pounding the strike zone.”

He had a bad stretch this year in which he was walking too many hitters in Triple-A. In just more than 100 total inning for the Red Wings, Gonsalves had 95 strikeouts and a surprisingly high 55 walks, but his 2.96 ERA still looks pretty good.

3. Is now the time Alan Busenitz gets off the shuttle?

Busenitz was the other new face in the Twins’ clubhouse Sunday morning. He’s technically taking Santana’s roster spot. (The other swap was Robbie Grossman returning from the DL to replace Johnny Field as a bench outfielder after Field was sent out Saturday.)

Busenitz has long had a big fastball and the potential for more. He’s put up good numbers in the minors and last seaosn in the Majors. He pitched in the Twins’ postseason game against the Yankees in New York, which illustrates the trust he’d cultivated with his performance last season.

Now, he’s worked on the curve ball, but as an out pitch and as a strike-capable offering early in counts. If he doesn’t have that mix, it’ll be easier for hitters to sit and wait for the upper-90’s fastball, looking to jump on it and create damage.

This is his fourth stint with the Twins this season. That illustrates the life of a relief pitcher with minor league options on a team that feels like it needs to do a lot of shuffling.

It’s learning time for the Twins. And if this time goes well for Busenitz, it could be the chance for the hard-throwing reliever to step off the Triple-A shuttle and not ask for a return ticket.

4. How do Johnny Field and Robbie Grossman fit into the long-term plans?

Or more to the point: do they?

Grossman has served mostly as an extra outfielder and DH this season. His bat has been valuable to the Twins in recent years, as has his eye at the plate. He’s stronger offensively than defensively, it’s fair to say. And this season he’s hitting .253/.332/.365 in his opportunities. So his involvement in the future could depend on what happens with other players.

Grossman is set to make more next season through the salary arbitration process — if the Twins deem that they want to have him around. He’s a veteran at this point but the final six weeks might still be audition time for Grossman.

The Twins barely got a look at Field before optioning him to the minors to clear the way for Grossman.

5. What will the Twins do with the starting rotation?

With two young starters in and Santana out, the Twins could shuffle things a bit.

September offers an interesting opportunity to expand the Major League roster and give a number of players a look. Molitor hinted Sunday that the Twins could toy around with their starting rotation to increase the number of auditions.

Without tipping his hand, Molitor said the Twins are thinking about the opportunities that will be present in September. That could mean “openers” or tandem starts, skipped starts, extra days of rest or any number of other creative ideas.

“We’re not sure how that’s going to look yet, depending on what pieces will be involved and decisions we make,” Molitor said.

Stay tuned.