Will Byron Buxton be a September call-up? Twins not ready to say

MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton is reaching the latter stages of what many would describe as a lost season.

Plenty of questions remain at this point. The simplest and clearest is whether or not Buxton will be back in the big leagues when rosters expand in September. If not, his season could end Sept. 3 with the end of the slate of games for the Rochester Red Wings.

Buxton has had a number of setbacks this year, and the injuries are perhaps the primary culprit for having his 2018 season mostly washed out. From migraines to a broken toe and now multiple challenges with his wrist. To that end, the Twins are encouraged with his progress lately.

“He’s physically doing fairly well,” manager Paul Molitor said Sunday. “I haven’t heard much about setbacks in terms of how the wrist is doing.”

He’s scheduled to play in his third consecutive game with Rochester on Sunday, Molitor said. That’s a good sign for a player looking to overcome lingering wrist problems. But Molitor was not ready to commit Sunday to the idea that Buxton would be back in the big leagues Saturday, when rosters allow for additional Major League players beyond the typical 25.

“We’re just kind of holding off having to consider some of the September things we might do until we get to that point. So we still have a few days to work with,” Molitor said.

In the minors, Buxton has hit .235/.302/.400 in 30 games entering Sunday.

But in the Majors, he has just 94 plate appearances this year — and in those trips he has just 14 hits in the big leagues. Even so, his talent has been undeniable at every turn. Now it’s more of a matter of figuring out whether that superstar player that we’ve seen for stretches is going to be the norm — or if those dominant runs are blips in a young career marred with physical and performance setbacks.