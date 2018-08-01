Zulgad: Twins’ divorce from Brian Dozier had become inevitable

MINNEAPOLIS — The decision to deal Brian Dozier before Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline seemed to be the final straw for some Twins’ faithful. The affable second baseman had become a fan favorite and his second-half power surges overshadowed the fact that he was an incredibly streaky player.

“How could the Twins trade Dozier?!” was the refrain of a few.

The issue is if you were surprised by Dozier being the fifth Twin dealt in a five-day sale, you weren’t paying attention. If there was to be a divorce certificate filed in this separation it would read, like so many do, “irreconcilable differences.”

This break up was put into place the day the day that Derek Falvey was named the Twins’ chief baseball officer and Thad Levine came aboard as the general manager after the 2016 season.

The official split — which saw Dozier shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league outfielder Luke Raley, minor league lefthander Devin Smeltzer and second baseman Logan Forsythe — became inevitable this spring when it was made clear that Dozier, entering the final season of his contract, wasn’t going to get an extension.

There was only one way to read this: Falvey and Levine were comfortable with the fact that Dozier wouldn’t return. Was that because of Dozier’s penchant for having one great half or because they were expecting prospect Nick Gordon to take the second base job in 2019? That’s not exactly clear.

The truth was that Falvey and Levine would have ended this relationship during their first offseason in charge, and before Dozier ever played a game under their leadership, if the brass had been able to get more than just pitching prospect Jose DeLeon from the Dodgers.

“You can only say you want to be here so much, and nothing gets done,” Dozier told Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan during spring training. “That’s just the way it is. I understand everything. At the same time, you’re six months away from free agency. That’s intriguing.”

Dozier was coming off a season in which he hit 34 home runs and drove in 93 runs. The previous season, Dozier had hit 42 home runs, a record for an American League second baseman, and drove in 99. Those are impressive totals but both followed a poor first half. In 2016, Dozier hit 29 home runs and had 61 RBIs after July 1. Last season, he had 21 home runs and 58 RBIs after that date.

It didn’t help Dozier that there was no prolonged hot stretch this season. He departed the Twins with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs and was hitting .224/.305/.402. It also didn’t help that for a second consecutive year the Twins’ self-appointed spokesman bristled about deals made as the deadline approached.

A year ago, after seeing starter Jaime Garcia and closer Brandon Kintzler moved during a rough stretch, Dozier expressed his disappointment and the Twins rebounded to make the American League wild card game.

This time, though, Dozier’s comments rang hollow considering how poorly the Twins had played for much of this year. Not once did he put the blame on himself and his teammates for the Twins being in their current predicament.

Dozier now gets the opportunity to join a Dodgers team that made it to the World Series last year and entered Wednesday a half-game back in the NL Central race. He will hit the free-agent market this fall and have an opportunity to explore his options and find a place where he’s appreciated.

Dozier undoubtedly will have teams pursuing him, but he shouldn’t expect his ex-team to be one of them. Falvey and Levine long ago sent a message that they were moving on.