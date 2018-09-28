2018: The Year of the Walk-off

Way back in late-March—before Byron Buxton’s injuries, Miguel Sano’s relegation, a trade deadline sell-off, and the possible final games of a franchise icon—the Twins took the field in Baltimore a confident bunch.

Expectations were high for Minnesota, coming off a surprise playoff appearance in 2017 and an offseason that was almost unanimously praised as a great success. A young core was coming into its prime. New faces plugged holes in the lineup and pitching staff. And a group of still-productive veterans, many on the final year of their contracts, led in the clubhouse and on the field.

In an awful A.L. Central, the Twins and Indians looked set to duel to the end, the loser figuring to rack up enough wins against the three also-rans to have a good shot of sneaking into the playoffs as a wild card.

Opening Day was what Opening Day always is—a spectacle of pomp and circumstance that always seems a bit incongruent to the daily, monotonous grind that makes baseball’s marathon regular season great. As is the case with any singular baseball game, extrapolating anything of meaning from the season’s first game is a dangerous proposition. It is, despite its uniqueness, just 1 of 162; a singular data point that feels distinctly important in the moment, until data points 2, 3, 4, and so on get stacked on top of it.

So, when Adam Jones deposited Fernando Rodney’s first pitch of the tenth inning into the left field stands for a walk-off home run, the logical baseball observer saw it for what it was: One walk-off home run, one loss, one data point. Nothing more.

As it would turn it out, that one data point wasn’t just one data point, sitting in isolation as an outlier, or random variance. It was, rather, the first data point in a season-long trend that produced an astonishing 15 walk-off losses, one short of the MLB record. Of the 15, 10 were via a home run, which is an MLB record.

They came early and often. In April, fresh off a 16-inning win over Cleveland in Puerto Rico that put them three games over .500 and seemed to announce their legitimacy as A.L. Central contenders, the Twins faced Tampa Bay at the Trop. Down 6-2 with two outs in the eighth and the bases loaded, Eddie Rosario lofted a Sergio Romo breaking ball over the wall in right field for a grand slam, tying the score. An inning later, Max Kepler followed with a solo shot, and the Twins seemed destined to steal a win. Fernando Rodney struck out the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth, before getting ahead of Carlos Gomez. As he’s wont to do, Rodney’s control suddenly abandoned him. He hit Gomez, then paid little attention to him at first, allowing him to swipe second easily. Two pitches later, Brad Miller laced a single that ricocheted off the mound, and just over the outstretched glove of Eduardo Escobar, tying the game. An inning later, Zach Duke failed to touch first base on a routine flip from Joe Mauer, future Twin Johnny Field came around to score from second, and the Twins were walked off for the second time in their young season.

Two days later, a third walk-off, in the series finale in Tampa. Gomez, a perpetual Twins pest since he was traded away nine years ago, took Addison Reed deep.

In the final game of that road trip came perhaps the most crushing of them all, at the site of so many crushing Twins losses, Yankee Stadium. Kyle Gibson pitched masterfully, as he’s done all season, striking out ten Yankees in six shutout innings. Rodney—who, to be fair, pitched well in his time with the Twins—took a two-run lead into the ninth. Miguel Sano fell down fielding a Didi Gregorious grounder, before throwing low to first for a two-base error. Giancarlo Stanton followed with an infield single, and Gary Sanchez blasted a Rodney fastball deep into the left field stands. In nine pitches, the game was lost, and the Twins flew home four games below .500, losers of seven straight.

A fifth walk-off loss in Chicago a week later, again via a home run off Reed, dropped the Twins to 10-17, and a promising year was, a month in, threatening to spiral out of control. There was still so much season to play, though, and the talent was there. An optimist would tell you five walk-off losses among 17 total defeats is an indication that the team is more unlucky than bad, victims of circumstance and a small sample size, bound to correct itself. And for a stretch in May, immediately after the Chicago walk-off, that seemed to be happening.

Fernando Romero, just called up, was pitching brilliantly, pairing with Jose Berrios to form a potent 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation. Escobar and Rosario were mashing, and the bullpen seemed to be figuring things out. The Twins took the final three games in Chicago, then swept the Cardinals in St. Louis, outscoring them 13-1 in a two-game series. After taking two of the first three against the Angels in Anaheim, the Twins clawed back to one game under .500, with a brilliant pitching matchup and chance to get back to even awaiting them in the series finale.

On a perfect Southern California afternoon, Romero and rookie phenom Shohei Ohtani squared off, both living up to the hype. Romero struck out six over five innings of one-run ball. Ohtani was even better, striking out 11 as he took a 1-0 lead into the seventh. After a Logan Morrison walk and Robbie Grossman single, Ohtani was finally pulled, his pitch count mounting. Joe Mauer greeted Angels reliever Cam Bedrosian with an RBI single, tying the score. Still tied in the ninth, Ehire Adrianza hit a one-out single, and Grossman stepped in against Angels’ closer Jim Johnson.

On a 1-2 pitch, Adrianza took off for second on a steal attempt, as Grossman ripped a double into the right-center field gap. The ball was not going to be caught, that was clear from the route Angels’ right fielder Chris Young was taking, his head down, tracking toward the wall. Adrianza, already at second, stopped, inched for a moment back toward first, before finally picking up the ball—which landed 10 feet away from Young at the base of the wall. His momentum gone, Adrianza rounded second slowly, before stutter-stepping around third and getting thrown out by a step at home. It was terrible baserunning; Adrianza should have scored easily on that ball even had he not been stealing. It turned a beautifully played game into one defined by a costly mistake. The Twins wouldn’t score, and in the bottom half of the inning, Zack Cozart’s single off Zack Duke sent the Twins home not as a .500 team, but one that was two games under, courtesy of walk-off loss No. 6. They’d never get close to .500 again.

Two-and-a-half months and three more walk-off losses later, in Boston, the team’s fate was sealed. After another outstanding performance by Gibson in the first game of the series pulled the Twins within seven games of first-place Cleveland, there was hope—justifiably or not—within the clubhouse that, despite all the walk-offs, and injuries, and underperformance, the Central was still there for the taking.

“We’re going to win the division,” declared Rodney after the win.

24 hours later, the mood was very different. Eduardo Escobar was traded prior to the series’ second game, turning an upbeat clubhouse into a somber, nearly silent one. The front office had made clear that, despite the recent revival, the 2018 Twins were not worth fighting for.

Still, the team played valiantly that night against baseball’s best team, rallying for two ninth inning runs to take a one-run lead. Rodney, who’d wiggled out of a ninth inning jam the night before and had been pitching well since May, gave up a game-tying home run to Rafael Devers. An inning later, Mookie Betts launched a Matt Belisle fastball deep over the Green Monster. Walk-off No. 10.

After the game, Ryan Pressly, who should have been pitching in that spot, was informed he was traded to Houston. Over the next few days, Brian Dozier, Lance Lynn, Duke, and Rodney would also go.

The last two months featured little drama. The Twins were a shell of their Opening Day roster, and the losses mounted, including five more walk-offs.

There were many reasons the 2018 season didn’t go as planned. Injuries and underperformance from their two young stars—Buxton and Sano—would probably have been too much to overcome even without the late-inning letdowns. Jorge Polanco missed half the season due to a PED suspension. Dozier and most of the free agents they added in the offseason had down years, and starting catcher Jason Castro missed almost the entire season with a knee injury.

It’s impossible to gauge the psychological impact so many walk-off losses has on a team. Surely, it’s not nothing, even for seasoned professionals who, by the time they reach the big leagues, have already played in hundreds of professional games.

It is possible, of course, to measure the objective, quantifiable impact. Had the Twins won half of the ten games they lost via walk-offs before the team was blown up at the trade deadline, they’d have been over .500, and within striking distance of Cleveland at the end of July. A team looking to add, rather than subtract, ready to make a post-season push.