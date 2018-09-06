The Minnesota Twins have played five games since September began and introduced the possibility of calling up more than 25 players to the Major League roster. You’ve probably heard by now that the team chose to send Byron Buxton home rather than put him on the big league roster.

There’s a tangled web of intention, consequences and explanations. And given his perceived status as an Important Player in the near future for the Twins, it’s going to be important to track how it all plays out.

Just 5 games into Minnesota’s final month of the season, a pattern has emerged.

There’s no getting around it. Eddie Rosario’s absence makes The Buxton Decision look worse.

Again, we’re only talking about 5 games. And if Rosario can return from his strained quad on Friday and play most of the rest of the way, this picture will look different by October. For now, here are the Twins’ leaders in plate appearances since rosters expanded this month:

Logan Forsythe: 21

Jorge Polanco: 21

Robbie Grossman: 19

Max Kepler: 18

Jake Cave: 18

Joe Mauer: 14

Tyler Austin: 14

Mitch Garver: 12

Ehire Adrianza: 11

Miguel Sano: 9

Johnny Field: 8

Chris Gimenez: 7

Willians Astudillo: 7

Gregorio Petit: 1

Now, to be fair, the Twins are mostly talking about outfield opportunities when they said there’s just not enough room for Buxton this month. In their defense, Rosario is banged up and is expected to return very soon, so you’d have to imagine that he’ll soak up a good chunk of these available plate appearances.

If you really wanted to stick your neck out to defend The Buxton Decision, you’d say what General Manager Thad Levine couldn’t say: there’s a difference between everyday plate appearances and spot-duty outfield innings for back-end-of-a-roster players.

In other words, “no playing time” for Buxton doesn’t mean that there are zero innings available. It could just mean that they would rather see Jake Cave in the outfield every day; if Johnny Field or Robbie Grossman get some sporadic plate appearances while Rosario is on the mend, then that’s a different task for a guy with Buxton’s historic contact problems.

At least, that’s the argument you’d make if you were really motivated to defend the Twins for their Buxton explanation. It requires some serious mental gymnastics, but it’s one route that you could take.

Here’s a look at the defensive innings at each position in September. Note: innings total is divisible by 8 instead of 9 because neither home team has needed to bat in the 9th inning to beat the Twins.

Here are the innings that have gone to all Twins players that would impact Buxton:

Right Field

Max Kepler has had the majority of the defensive innings in right field, sitting on the bench against left-handed Astros pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Framber Valdez. Johnny Field took over the starts on those two days and was lifted for a pinch hitter at the earliest convenience.

Kepler : 28 innings

Field: 12 innings

Center Field

Jake Cave has been the primary beneficiary of The Buxton Decision. An impressive early showing offensively makes you want to see more of him on a daily basis; and his early defensive work in Minnesota has made him look a bit more like a corner outfielder than a centerfielder down the road. Still, Cave has earned an extended look and he’s getting it.

Cave: 34

Kepler: 6

Left Field

This is where the Twins look bad with Eddie Rosario out nursing an injury. Rosario has been the Twins’ easy-choice MVP this year, and if the decision was Rosario over Buxton, I don’t think as many fans would have been rankled. But it looks to me more like it’s Cave over Buxton (oversimplified), and the Rosario injury makes it look to some casual observers like it’s Field or Grossman over Buxton.

Grossman: 32

Field: 8

DH

Barring some practically unimaginable circumstances, Buxton is not a future DH. But this position reinforces the notion that there are plenty of plate appearances to go around on this club right now, and a handful of those opportunities could be going to Buxton.

Plate appearances as Twins DH in September:

Austin: 11

Grossman: 4

Astudillo: 2

Mauer: 1

Sano: 1

Gimenez: 1