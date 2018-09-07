Five Twins prospects whose stock rose in 2018

Overall, 2018 was a strong year for Minnesota’s farm system.

The Twins graduated several top 30 prospects to the majors, added a number of depth pieces at the trade deadline, and had elite performances from two recent first round picks. Now considered a top 10 system, the Twins have a solid combination of top 100 prospects, low-ceiling, high-floor future contributors, and low-minors projects.

Some players, of course, had down years, as is the case in every organization. Former first round picks Nick Gordon and Tyler Jay had poor statistical seasons. Highly-rated shortstop prospect Wander Javier missed the year due to a torn labrum. First baseman Lewin Diaz struggled at the plate in Fort Myers, before his season ended in July with a fractured right thumb.

Others, though, saw their stock rise significantly. Infielder Luis Arraez, starting pitcher Jhoan Duran, outfielders Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker, and relievers Nick Anderson and Jake Reed were among notable performers this season.

Here are the five players whose stock rose most in 2018.

Alex Kirilloff, RF

After missing all of last season with Tommy John surgery, Kirilloff rebounded with a monster 2018. In his age-20 season, he hit a ridiculous .348/.392/.578, with 20 home runs and 71 total extra base hits. He split his time between Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers, leading the Miracle to a playoff berth on the season’s final day.

Kirilloff was one of the most productive hitters in all of minor league baseball in 2018. He’s shown an ability to hit for power to all fields, has a relatively low strikeout rate for a corner outfielder, and has reportedly seen his arm strength return following the surgery. In the process, Kirilloff’s prospect rankings have soared. After coming into the season unranked, he’s now listed as MLB Pipeline’s No. 30 overall prospect, and the No. 2 prospect in the organization.

His bat has been so exceptional that starting next season at Double-A Chattanooga wouldn’t be at all surprising. Once a prospect gets to that level, they’re within range of a big league call-up. It’s not unthinkable that if Kirilloff can master Double-A the way he has Single-A, he could be up with the Twins by the end of next season. Given where he was last year, it’s been a fairly dramatic rise for the 2017 first round pick.

Royce Lewis, SS

Lewis played with his buddy Kirilloff in Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers all season, and lived up to the considerable hype associated with being drafted first overall. A late-season slump (6 for 55 over his final 13 games) brought down his overall numbers a bit, but for a 19-year old shortstop who’s already at High-A, they’re still exceptional. Between Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers, Lewis hit .292/.352/.451 with 14 home runs, 46 total extra base hits, and 28 stolen bases. The power is particularly impressive, given his age and position.

As MLB Pipeline’s No. 20 overall prospect coming into the season, it was going to take a phenomenal 2018 for Lewis’s stock to further rise this year. The offensive numbers and positive reports on his defense at shortstop made it happen, though, and he’ll enter the offseason as the No. 10 prospect in baseball and top prospect in the organization.

The guess here is Lewis starts 2019 back in Fort Myers, but should join Kirilloff in Chattanooga by mid-season. If he can stick at shortstop defensively, the bat projects as elite. He’s a dynamic all-around player with good makeup and a body that hasn’t yet filled out. Projections are always open to error, but he projects as a future superstar.

Andrew Vasquez, LHP

I’ll be honest. Vasquez’s rapid ascent through the system caught me completely off-guard. Vasquez was in Fort Myers a little over two months ago, and isn’t ranked as a top 30 organizational prospect according to MLB Pipeline. And yet the left-handed relief pitcher finds himself in the big leagues, after putting up video game numbers at three levels of the minor leagues.

In 69.1 IP at Fort Myers, Chattanooga, and Rochester, Vasquez had a 1.30 ERA, while holding opposing hitters to a .201/.278/.260 batting line. What’s most impressive, though, is the strikeout rates. In 32.2 innings with Fort Myers, he posted a solid 27.6% strikeout rate. After making the jump to Double-A (often considered the most difficult jump in the minor leagues), that rate skyrocketed to 50.9% (!) in 31 innings. Out of all batters faced with the Lookouts, Vasquez struck out more than half of them. That’s unheard of and earned him a promotion to Triple-A, where the strikeout rate was again extremely high (42.9%) in four appearances. Now, somewhat amazingly, he’s in the show.

Vasquez gets a ton of swing-and-miss with his breaking ball, by far his best pitch, complementing it with a fastball that sits around 90. In terms of meteoric rises, no one in the organization can compete with what Vasquez has done this year. If his stuff plays in the big leagues at anywhere near the level it did in the minors, the Twins may have found themselves a diamond in the rough.

Brusdar Graterol, RHP

Graterol may have been unknown to many Twins fans heading into the season, but he’s changed that quickly in 2018. In 102 innings with Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers, the Venezuelan had a 2.74 ERA and mid-20s strikeout rate in his age-19 season. Graterol, who’s already had Tommy John surgery, has overpowering stuff, with a fastball that sits in the upper-90s and can touch 100. He complements the fastball with a solid slider, curveball, and changeup that’s still developing.

His secondary pitches and command are still works in progress, but for a 19-year-old, the numbers are impressive. It’s the pure stuff, though, that leads some evaluators to believe he has ace potential once he reaches the big leagues, and he currently ranks as the No. 77 overall prospect in baseball.

Graterol’s timeline is probably a bit more conservative than his Fort Myers teammates, Lewis and Kirilloff. 2020 seems like the earliest he could arrive in the big leagues, even if he takes another big leap next year. He’s on a good path, though, and 2018 was a big step in the right direction.

Akil Baddoo, CF

A toolsy center fielder, Baddoo followed up a solid 2017 season with a strong 2018, his first full year as a professional. In 113 games for Single-A Cedar Rapids, Baddoo hit .243/.351/.419 with 11 home runs and 44 total extra base hits, while showing a good ability to draw walks for a player his age. Baddoo has an intriguing speed-power combination; he stole 24 bases in 29 attempts and has good range in center field.

Baddoo probably isn’t a fast-track candidate the way Kirilloff and Lewis are. His progression is more likely to be year-to-year, which would suggest he won’t surface in the big leagues for a while. The tools are there, though, and as he continues to add muscle he should eventually have a chance to be a 20+ home run hitter. Look for Baddoo to spend most of next season in High-A Fort Myers.