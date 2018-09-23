Joe Mauer ties Harmon Killebrew for most times on base in a Twins uniform

Joe Mauer can add another baseball to his mantle.

The legendary ballplayer from St. Paul tied Harmon Killebrew on Sunday for the most times on base in Minnesota Twins history.

Mauer laced a single into center field in the 5th inning of Sunday’s game in Oakland against the A’s. Mauer also got on base in the 1st inning to put him in a position to tie the record in the 5th.

Player Hits Walks HBP Times On Base Harmon Killebrew 1,713 1,321 38 3,072 Joe Mauer 2,112 935 25 3,072 Kirby Puckett 2,304 450 56 2,810 Rod Carew 2,085 613 20 2,718 Tony Oliva 1,917 448 59 2,424

Source: Baseball-Reference.com

These stats don’t count Killebrew’s days in Washington with the Nationals, nor do they tally his times on base as a member of the Royals. Mauer has spent his entire career with the Twins.

But those names represent, of course, legendary Twins players. And when you look at Mauer’s greatest attribute as a ballplayer, he’s right up there with the best of the Twins.