The last hurrah? Joe Mauer (almost certainly) ends career with appearance behind the plate

MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Mauer hasn’t announced his retirement, but every indication is that he’s playing in his last big-league game Sunday after a 15-year career.

If you didn’t believe that before Sunday, you will when you read through this running thread of all signs pointing to Mauer hanging it up following the Twins’ 2018 finale.

Pregame

As is usually the case on Sundays, the Twins had kids take the various positions around the diamond at Target Field before the players joined them on the field. Only this time, first base was left unoccupied. The public address announced pointed this out and then Mauer’s twin daughters ran to the position before they were joined by their dad.

Multiple photographers took pictures as Mauer hugged his kids and stood at first base with them. His teammates finally came out to take their positions.

What a moment. Joe Mauer greeted by his daughters in what might be his last game with the @Twins. (via @fsnorth) pic.twitter.com/T2kIiUmlBd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 30, 2018

First inning

After the White Sox scored twice in the top of the inning, the Twins showed a package of Mauer highlights on the scoreboard as he stood in the on-deck circle to lead off. Mauer was then announced to what became a standing ovation from the crowd.

Plate umpire Jim Reynolds and White Sox catcher Wellington Castillo stood back as Mauer acknowledged the applause. Reynolds then shook Mauer’s hand as did Castillo.

Mauer grounded to second.

Special moment at Target Field as @Twins' Joe Mauer steps to the plate pic.twitter.com/q1E43PmAI0 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 30, 2018

Third inning

Mauer’s second at-bat of the day drew another (mostly) standing ovation. Hitting with two outs and Willians Astudillo on second base, Mauer hit a 1-1 pitch to shortstop Leury Garcia and was easily thrown out.

Fifth inning

The Twins show the commercial that Joe Mauer and Joe Nathan did as part of a long-ago season-ticket campaign and then show Mauer’s first big-league hit, which came on April 5, 2004. Mauer came up second in the inning with one out and gets a third standing ovation. He then flies to center on the first pitch.

Seventh inning

As Trevor Hildenberger is replaced by Taylor Rogers in the top of the inning, the Twins show the Mauer commercial that was taken from the old Mean Joe Greene ad for Pepsi where he gives his jersey to a young boy. Mauer, however, acts like he’s going to throw his jersey to a young fan before taking off his sideburns and putting them on the kid.

Mauer comes up with one out in the bottom of the inning to another standing ovation. With his teammates standing on the top step of the dugout and the announced crowd of 30,144 standing, Mauer hits a 3-2 fastball from Juan Minaya to left field and legs out a double. With the applause continuing, Mauer tips his cap to the crowd.

In possibly his final at-bat, @Twins' Joe Mauer hits an opposite-field double because OF COURSE HE DOES. pic.twitter.com/8bLawODfAo — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 30, 2018

Ninth inning

Max Kepler made the final out of the top of the ninth inning. The Twins then stayed in their dugout, and Kepler was told to come off the field instead of jogging to right field.

Mauer finally emerged from the Twins dugout in catching gear to thunderous applause. Mauer stood on the field — with his teammates still in the dugout — acknowledging the cheers. The Twins finally took the field and reliever Matt Belisle came in to pitch. It was Mauer’s first catching appearance since Aug. 19, 2013 against the Mets.

With the fans standing, a chorus of “Thank You, Joe,” filled the stadium. Belisle delivered ball one to Yoan Moncada and Mauer went to the mound to hug Belisle. Mauer then walked off the field to one last round of applause and hugged teammates in the dugout as Chris Gimenez replaced him behind the plate.

After reliever Trevor May got the final out in the Twins’ 5-4 victory, Mauer emerged from the dugout in his catching gear and gave a hug to each teammate as they went through the handshake line.

Mauer said in a postgame interview with Fox Sports North that he still hasn’t decided if he’s finished playing.