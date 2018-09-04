Miguel Sano listed as day-to-day after suffering leg bruise

The Twins continued their losing ways on Tuesday with a 5-2 defeat in Houston, but it appears third baseman Miguel Sano escaped suffering a serious injury in the second inning.

Sano, who was serving as the Twins’ designated hitter, was taken off the field on a cart after he injured his left leg while sliding awkwardly into second base as he advanced on a wild pitch. It was easy to fear the worst given Sano had a rod inserted in his left leg last November after he suffered a stress reaction in his shin.

The Twins, however, said X-rays were negative and listed Sano as day-to-day with a bruise in his lower left leg. As Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reported, Sano isn’t scheduled to undergo further tests.

No further tests for Sano. Crutches are precautionary. Could return soon. — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) September 5, 2018

As for the cart being brought out to take Sano off the field: