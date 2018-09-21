Which minor league call-ups are best positioned to earn a spot on next year’s opening day roster?

As the 2018 Twins transitioned from a team competing for a playoff spot to one planning for next season, the number of minor league call-ups progressively rose.

Over the past two months, a steady stream of prospects—some long-term members of the organization, others acquired recently in trades—have matriculated to the big leagues, all hoping to leave a mark on a front office that seems intent on both rebuilding the club, and competing next season.

Significant roster turnover appears inevitable this offseason. Many of those auditioning now will be back in the minors, or with other organizations, next year. Some, surely, will survive this winter’s roster makeover, and make enough of an impact in spring training to give themselves a shot to open the season on the 25-man roster.

How those players perform during their big league time this year is far from the only variable in determining their future value, but it’s also not insignificant. A strong rookie performance can leave a mark; a first step in a player proving they can stick at the highest level.

With that in mind, here’s a look at which 2018 call-ups have made the strongest impression in their time with the Twins.

Jake Cave, OF

Cave has been such a fixture in the second half that it’s easy to forget he had just 34 big league at-bats on July 1. The former Yankees farmhand had only two brief stints with the Twins through the season’s first three months, before being called up for good on June 26. Since then, he’s thrived.

Serving as the primary center fielder in Byron Buxton’s absence, Cave’s slashed .257/.300/.458 with 11 home runs (including a few tape-measure shots) and 26 total extra base hits. He’s far from Buxton defensively, and has made a few sloppy misplays coming in on balls, but has shown solid range tracking down balls in the gap. In center, he’s probably slightly below average defensively. As a corner outfielder, he’s significantly above.

Add it all up, and the Twins may have found themselves a legit fourth outfielder, who can provide power off the bench, start three to four times a week, and fill in as a defensive replacement when the Twins start a Robbie Grossman-type in one of the corners. Cave’s done everything possible to show he’s a big leaguer, and should be in good position to make the club coming out of spring training next year.

Willians Astudillo, Super utility

Astudillo is already a folk hero, and he’s only played 21 games. In those games, though, he’s made quite the impression. Astudillo has appeared at catcher, third base, second base, center field, left field, DH, and pitcher. Center field, and obviously pitcher, are emergency-only positions for him, but he’s demonstrated he can play anywhere in a pinch and not be a disaster. For a catcher, that’s pretty impressive.

Even more impressive is that he almost never walks or strikes out. In 65 plate appearances, he’s walked once (!) and struck out twice (!!). In today’s game, that’s almost unthinkable. His remarkable ability to put the ball in play in virtually every at-bat has translated to a .317/.338/.508 slash line. Those type of numbers may not be sustainable, but his minor league offensive numbers suggest they’re also not absurdly high.

Astudillo is one of the more entertaining players in baseball due to his turtle-like physique, playing style, and hair. But he also provides real value as a utility player. The Twins would be foolish to take him off the 40-man roster.

Tyler Austin, 1B/DH

If Astudillo is the antithesis of the modern “three true outcomes” player, Austin embodies it. The hulking, square-jawed slugger has huge power, and huge strikeout totals. Between the Yankees and Twins, Austin’s hit 16 home runs in just 213 at-bats, while also striking out in more than a third of them.

Overall, that’s translated to a solid .788 OPS, which is about what you need to get value out of a first base/DH type who’s average defensively. Austin is just entering his prime—next year will be his age-27 season—and he’s done enough to get a longer look. If Joe Mauer retires, Austin could be the opening day first baseman next season, as he was for the Yankees this year.

Fernando Romero, RHP

Romero didn’t get a September call-up, but that was due to an innings limit more than performance. The 23-year put together a few big league masterpieces—he gave up just one run in his first 16.2 innings—and at other times struggled with walks and commanding the fastball.

For a young pitcher getting his first taste of the majors, it was an encouraging debut season overall, and his numbers at Triple-A were solid (though not spectacular). There’s work left to do, and it’s still an open question whether he’ll end up as a starter or reliever, but he’s got all the tools to be a successful big league pitcher, with the ceiling to be a star.

Matt Magill, RHP

It’s strange to think of Magill as a call-up. He’s 28, pitched a handful of innings for the Dodgers and Reds in previous seasons, and spent most of this season on the big league roster. He started the year as a non-roster pitcher in Rochester, though, and was essentially a career minor leaguer coming into 2018.

Since getting called up in late-April, Magill’s quietly put together a solid season out of the ‘pen. In 53.1 IP, he has a 21.9% strikeout rate and 3.88 ERA, while showing good control (his nemesis throughout his career) and a mid-90s fastball. In a bullpen that’s cycled through a seemingly endless list of relievers all season, Magill has kept his spot on the roster, slowly earning higher-leverage innings. He’s going to have to earn a place in the ‘pen again next spring, but he’s put himself in position to hold onto a 40-man spot through the offseason and be a legitimate contender to make the opening day roster in 2019.

Stephen Gonsalves, LHP

After a strange Triple-A season in which he had a huge walk rate but otherwise outstanding numbers, Gonsalves made his long-awaited debut on August 20. Through his first six big league games, it’s mostly been a struggle.

Gonsalves was able to pitch around his control issues in the minors, but doing so in the majors is a different proposition, of course, and it’s come back to bite him in several of his appearances. Gonsalves has walked 18 batters in 21.1 big league innings, which has led to a number of short outings, and 6.75 ERA.

In his most recent start against Detroit, however, he showed what he’s capable of. In six shutout innings, he surrendered just one walk and one hit while striking out four. In that start, his deception and changeup left Tigers hitters off-balance, producing mostly weak contact. Those tools helped Gonsalves to a career 2.46 ERA in the minor leagues, where he conquered every level.

Walks haven’t been an issue for the southpaw prior to this season, so the hope for the Twins is that he can regain his control next year. If he’s able to do that, he has the potential to eventually be a solid, mid-rotation starter in the big leagues.

Zack Littell, RHP

After two disastrous outings earlier this summer, Littell has been better since being recalled in September. In three September outings, he has a 4.50 ERA and 8 strikeouts in ten innings.

After his first two outings, I wrote repeatedly about how it was too soon to write off the 22-year-old, which some seemed to be doing despite the tiny sample size. It’s only fair, then, to not make too much of the small sample size of relative success Littell’s experienced in September.

Here’s what we do know: At 22, Littell’s already reached the big leagues, after putting up good numbers at every level of the minors. He’s shown good swing-and-miss in the minors, and features four pitches. The stuff is far from elite, and he probably projects as more back-end starter than front-end, but in my view he’ll be in the mix for a spot in the rotation for the foreseeable future. Further development’s needed before he’s ready to be a solid big league starter, but he’s also years away from entering his prime.

Others: Gabriel Moya, Andrew Vasquez, John Curtiss, Kohl Stewart, Chase De Jong