Twins can no longer win the division, Indians win the clincher

The Cleveland Indians are your 2018 American League Central champs.

Cleveland (83-65) squeaked past the Detroit Tigers, 15-0, on Saturday, to officially seal the division. It’s their third division title in six seasons. That includes last year, when the Indians won the Central and the Twins got one of two A.L. Wild Card spots.

The Twins (67-80) are second in the division, but 15.5 games behind their first-place rivals entering Saturday’s game.

As a division winner, the Indians will not have to compete in a Wild Card game. The AL Central titans are the first club to clinch their division, which says as much about the division as it does about the Indians.

The Twins will have some money to spend this winter as they try to reload and make a run at the Indians in 2019.