Wetmore: Sunday’s send-off had the unmistakable feel of Goodbye to Joe Mauer

MINNEAPOLIS – Maren and Emily Mauer, twin daughters of Joe Mauer, ran onto the field for the pregame ceremony Sunday at Target Field. They surprised the Twins’ first baseman with that special moment in front of a home crowd that came, mostly, to see him. Sundays at the Twins’ ballpark always are family day, but this one was unmistakably different.

This Sunday the twin sisters might have watched their dad play his final game as a Major Leaguer.

Given how the rest of the afternoon played out, with Joe Mauer adding the finishing touches to what seemed like the perfect bow for the audience, it’s hard to even imagine a press conference a few weeks from now announcing that he’s returning to play another season.

Sunday had a sense of finality.

Among the other great moments from Sunday, two stood out. The first was the double he sliced to the left-center field gap on a 3-2 pitch. Vintage Joe Mauer. And the second, of course, was the wonderful moment when he emerged to an empty field in the top of the 9th inning wearing his old catching gear – to the elation of the home crowd – and could not contain his tears. It was an overwhelming moment for Mauer, and it meant a lot to his family, including his dad.

“I think you guys saw how important that moment was for me, just to be able to have a chance to put the gear back on,” Mauer said afterward, as chatty as ever.

When asked if the near perfect day would have any impact on his decision, he simply said: “I’ve got a lot of emotions going right now and today I don’t think today could have gone any better to script,” Mauer said.

How could anything possibly top that moment as a goodbye to the game?

That “goodbye” part is not determined, of course. Joe Mauer hasn’t out and out said that this is it for him. He’s been noncommittal whenever anyone in the press asks him about his plans for the future. But it is the final year of his contract and he has talked openly about the looming decision that awaits him later this fall. To play another year, or call it a career?

If Sunday’s events are any indication, though, we’ve seen the last of Mauer in a Twins uniform. Sunday’s proceedings didn’t have the feeling of the kind of things you do just in case it’s the final big league game that you’ll ever play.

From his daughters wrapping him in a pregame hug, to the full-count double to the left-center gap in his final plate appearance, to the WWE-style entrance in catcher’s gear to begin the 9th inning, the Twins really couldn’t have scripted a more fitting send-off to Number 7.

“I thought I had it going pretty good, you know, holding it together,” Mauer said during his postgame press conference in a special room down the hall from the Twins’ clubhouse. “But then my two daughters ran out on the field and I kind of lost it there for a moment.”

“I don’t know who wrote up this day – well, actually I know who wrote it up, but I’m definitely very thankful for it,” he said.

He’ll take some time to decompress from a long season, he said, and weigh his options. Just gauging the tune of things at Target Field, it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that this is probably it for Mauer.

Consider:

He’s famously shy – or modest, or some combination of the two. And even Mauer has taken a lot of moments lately to thank the fans at Target Field and acknowledge their applause. He pauses a little longer as he soaks one moment or another. As his manager Paul Molitor knows well, you try to take a mental snapshot in those brief instants that are at remarkable and fleeting.

“In doing this job, the rewarding part is being around the people and relationships,” Molitor said. “But Joe, you think about who he was coming off the sandlots in St. Paul, and what he’s done at this level, and being the same guy — the consistency, the humility — sometimes people don’t understand just how competitive he is, his desire to win. There’s a lot of things that make managing him a pleasure.”

His humility and his aw-shucks attitude made him the rare superstar that feels uniquely Minnesotan.

Fellow St. Paul-native and Hall of Famer Paul Molitor added: “I think just the way he goes about his job, the way he handles his relationships with his teammates, the way he gives back to the community, you just couldn’t ask for a more complete package of integrity.”

It’s complicated with great players at the end of their careers. David Wright with the Mets comes to mind, or Adrian Beltre in Texas. It’s complicated in Mauer’s case, too. Does he want to put his body through another marathon season or more? Does the fact that he had another concussion this summer change the math? The first concussion forced him out from behind the plate and turned him into a first baseman. The second one, which he’s believed to have sustained while diving for a foul ball during a game in Anaheim earlier this summer, will undoubtedly make this decision process trickier. Then there’s the other full-time job worth careful consideration: dad.

If this is it for Mauer with the Twins – and who among us could imagine him playing for another franchise? – he’d retire as the team’s all-time leader at getting on base.

Player Hits Walks HBP Times On Base Joe Mauer 2,123 939 25 3,087 Harmon Killebrew 1,713 1,321 38 3,072 Kirby Puckett 2,304 450 56 2,810 Rod Carew 2,085 613 20 2,718 Tony Oliva 1,917 448 59 2,424

Source: Baseball-Reference.com

The other guys on that list were great players and Twins legends. All have their numbers retired. That’s the company that Mauer keeps.

His career batting line of .306/.388/.439 looks great. And given his excellent stretch as a catcher at the top of the sport, he’ll get Hall of Fame consideration. He might even get into that exclusive club on the merits of his credentials from his days behind the plate.

That’s a question for another day. Now, he wants to takes some time to think things over and “really be behind” his decision on his own future.

“That’s just why I want to give myself some time to decompress and really make a good decision. Like I said, this last month, when I started kind of thinking about it and getting the questions, emotions are all over the place. So I just wanted to kind of allow myself to kind of just step away for a second and take a breath and really think about things,” he said.

“Either way, it’s a good decision. You can either play or go home and be with my girls. I don’t think there’s a wrong decision there but I want to make sure I take the time to make that decision,” he said.

“Today I’m going to enjoy today. And I’m going to start with that.”