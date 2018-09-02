Wetmore: Twins may have outsmarted themselves with decision on Byron Buxton

The Twins have bucked conventional wisdom and decided to not call up former top prospect and Gold Glover Byron Buxton when MLB rosters expanded in September. This time, a galaxy-brained front office might have gotten too clever for its own good.

The Twins gave three primary reasons for the decision through the media over the weekend. I think that the Twins have probably outsmarted themselves with the decision on Byron Buxton.

This column presents 5 thoughts on the stated reasons, the unstated reason of service time advantages, and will also present the devil’s advocate defense.

1. Twins say shutting down Buxton is in part due to health reasons.

Twins GM Thad Levine told a handful of reporters this weekend that the club had three primary motivations for shutting down Byron Buxton for the remainder of the year. The first of those given reasons was Buxton’s health.

Among Buxton’s numerous health concerns this season were the lingering wrist issues that have apparently ended his season. Buxton was healthy enough to play sporadically at Triple-A, and he was raking when the Twins decided it was time to shut him down for the year.

Buxton first hit the disabled list this year while battling debilitating migraine headaches. While on rehab from that, he fouled a ball off his left big toe and fractured it. Before he was fully recovered from that fracture Buxton tried to return and play through a painful hairline fracture on his toe. His swing looked out of sorts, he was back to bad contact problems, and things weren’t looking good for him offensively. Then he dealt with a left wrist strain that has affected him most of the rest of the season, although he returned for spurts in the International League.

If your eye is toward 2019 and you have zero questions about his performance, shutting him down makes sense. Get that wrist healthy and we’ll see you in Fort Myers.

Except that there still are very reasonable questions about Buxton’s ability at the plate. He batted .156/.183/.200 in his 94 plate appearances in the Majors this season. The late surge with the Red Wings made his minor league stat line look respectable, especially when paired with elite fielding in the middle of the outfield. Still, if you’re summarizing Buxton’s 2018 season in short order, you’d have to say that the injuries were a bummer and the offensive performance was troubling.

2. Buxton’s performance warranted the decision, Levine said.

The less that’s said about this the better, from the perspective of the Twins.

Saying that there are performance reasons to not call up Buxton really says two things.

The first is that they don’t currently consider Buxton good enough to be called up – factoring in his minor league numbers and his awful offensive stats in his injury-impacted time in the big leagues this year.

The second is that they’re cool with ignoring the small sample of the most recent data that says Buxton is ready to test his swing against big leaguers again. Since returning from the lingering wrist problem, Buxton has been on a tear. He’s hit .365/.400/.596 in Triple-A (.430 Weighted On-Base Average). For his career, Buxton has been a monster in the minor leagues, with his bat and with his glove.

I’m good with the idea of ignoring small samples as a way of overcoming our human tendency to be biased toward recency. I also think it’s smart to not elaborate on the notion that they’re not calling up Buxton because they don’t think that he’s good enough. That wouldn’t be good for the relationship.

But let’s call a spade by its name here. You don’t get to say that results matter above all else when at the same time you’re calling up Johnny Field and activating Matt Belisle to soak up some innings out of the bullpen.

3. The most convoluted reason Levine gave on the Twins’ behalf is that they view Buxton as a starting outfielder, and right now there just aren’t enough plate appearance to account for that.

That logic doesn’t stand up to much scrutiny.

By saying that there’s not a starting spot the Twins are looking past the fact that Eddie Rosario is currently on the shelf; They’re overlooking the fact that everyday players can fill a bench role in September on those teams that are so loaded the starters can’t find playing time; And they’re ignoring the fact that they’re not one of those loaded clubs.

“Quite frankly, it’s a playing time situation,” Levine told reporters, according to MLB.com. “As we look to the Major League team right now as it’s constituted, we obviously view Byron Buxton as a starting outfielder. Those at-bats were not necessarily prevalent at this juncture, so we are not going to recall him.”

When an exceptionally bright guy like Levine is offering justification like that one, it’s time to look beneath the surface.

4. If this works out for the Twins, it will delay Buxton’s free agency until after the 2022 season.

The Twins opened up this possibility on July 2, when instead of recalling him from a minor league rehab assignment, they optioned him to the minor leagues. That stopped the “clock” on his big league service time, and Buxton’s been considered a minor leaguer ever since.

He earned 96 days of MLB service this year, with most of that spent on the disabled list. He played only 28 games officially, but you get credit for the days spent on the DL in the Majors, so add that to his previously accrued service time and Buxton was probably 12 days shy of reaching a round-number 3 years of service time. You need to reach 6 to put your services on the open market.

As it stands, he’ll fall a couple weeks shy and mathematically can’t qualify for free agency until after the 2022 season. (Technically he can get to 6 full years of service time in April of the 2022 season, but the rules don’t allow you to file for free agency at that point in the season.)

The best-case scenario – the ‘win’ for the Twins – is that Buxton is in fact a superstar and he comes back healthy to prove that in 2019. And now the team then has another year of team control of a good, young and underpaid player.

But how will that play in the long-term relationship? Is that possibility worth rubbing that yet unproven star the wrong way early on in your dealings with him?

Levine indicated in a Twins Radio Network interview Sunday that he had not spoken directly with Buxton, only with his agent and others in the organization. Levine said he hopes to speak with Buxton soon, but that the timing of that conversation will be up to the speedy centerfielder.

The Twins and Levine clearly are aware of the service time component, and Levine acknowledged as much. But the reason they have to come up with other motives to explain away their decision is because it’s a bad look to cross the players’ union. If the Twins said that they wanted to keep Buxton in the minor leagues so that they could delay his free agency by a full year, there’d only be one question left for this winter. How fast could Buxton and his agent race to the complaint window to file a grievance?

If the Twins said out loud that service time was a primary motivation, their other explanations wouldn’t stand up to even low-level scrutiny.

5. Let’s play devil’s advocate for a moment. What if this is just an awkward but defensible long-view strategy?

The people in charge of baseball decisions for the Twins – led by Derek Falvey and Thad Levine – are optimizers. They’re not optimizing for likability or good vibes. They’re optimizing for wins. They’re trying to up their chance to become that “championship-caliber club” for years.

This Buxton decision looks to me like it’ll be a very unpopular move with the public. But the Twins weren’t winning any popularity awards in 2018 anyways. It may not be neat or comfortable. But welcome to the business side of the big leagues.

If the Twins had needed the advice, Jed Hoyer and Theo Epstein would be a good place to seek counsel. They had to explain in 2015 that Kris Bryant “needed to work on” a few things in Triple-A to start the season. The public perception at the time was that Bryant already was the best player on the Cubs’ roster. He spent a couple weeks on buses in the minor leagues and then came up in mid-April and for the rest of the year he gave Anthony Rizzo a run for his money as Chicago’s best player.

Since they didn’t have Bryant on the 25-man roster to start that incredible rookie season, he’ll have to wait until after the 2021 season to become a free agent. That keeps his cost down and keeps him on the North side of Chicago for another season, theoretically. (With Scott Boras as his agent you don’t think he’s signing an early contract extension with the Cubs, do you?)

Buxton isn’t represented by Scott Boras but still it’s hard to see this chapter being a positive in the relationship between the club and player. The Twins will need to repair that relationship, if Buxton becomes the player that they think he can be.

The timing of the start to J.O. Berrios’ career could have positive service-time implications for the Twins, and that looks like it could work out quite nicely for the team. They took a hard-line stance on Miguel Sano by making the uncomfortable demotion all the way to High-A Fort Myers earlier this year. After six weeks as a minor leaguer, Sano has shown a few positive signs, although that jury has yet to return its final verdict.

The point is that the popular decision – or the best play in the eyes of the player, his agent, the union or fans – is not always the most beneficial to a club. Sometimes that uncomfortable decision can yield dividends. Maybe all it takes to add wins on the margin for future seasons is to be willing to fracture a relationship in the short term.

And if the relationship is too strained for Buxton to want to work in Minnesota? Well, then an extra year of service time would boost his trade value if any club out there is looking for an affordable superstar-capable reclamation project.