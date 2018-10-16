Add another reported name to the list of Twins manager candidates: Joe Espada

The Minnesota Twins are looking for a new manager after dismissing Paul Molitor. They struggled to pinpoint a reason in a press conference announcing the move, saying simply that they were looking for a new voice in the best long-term interest of the franchise.

So far in the offseason it seems they’re willing to hear from a lot of voices in the quest to find a new field general.

The list of interest is long, and the reported list of candidates is growing, too. Add another one to the list, as the Star Tribune is reporting that Astros bench coach Joe Espada is a person of interest for Minnesota. Other reports say that Espada is being considered for the vacant manager jobs with the Angels, Blue Jays and Rangers.

Espada is the Astros bench coach, a position made available when Alex Cora was hired away to lead the Red Sox as a first-year manager. Espada has learned under A.J. Hinch, and he’s also spent a few years as the third-base coach for the Yankees.

The names that have surfaced for the Twins’ job in various reports include internal candidates James Rowson and Derek Shelton, plus a host of other manager hopefuls expected to interview for the job, such as Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde and Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens. Other names mentioned in various reports as a possibilities include Mark DeRosa, David Ross, Rocco Baldelli, Pat Murphy and Brad Mills. You’d think the name Jeff Pickler would appear on that short list at some point, too.

Falvey and Levine said two weeks ago that they’re looking for somebody who could help provide the necessary resources — even in the areas of relationship building and motivation — for young players to thrive. More recently they’ve also mentioned things like partnership, “alignment with how we operate,” and of course the typical blend of scouting and objective information.

More than once I’ve heard phrases like “open-minded” and “leader,” and Falvey said on a conference call last week that they want the next manager to “partner with us” to move the entire organization forward, not just 25-man roster.