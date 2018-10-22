You can already read some of Derek Shelton’s thoughts on managing in the big leagues

If the Twins are homing in on a manager to replace Paul Molitor before the start of free agency, they could search far and wide to make a hire. Or they could do all that legwork and still wind up with somebody that they’d already found and had working on staff.

Derek Shelton apparently is thought to be one of the finalists to be the next Twins manager. And if that’s the case, his resume (and cover letter) are already out there for public consumption.

The resume part is obvious in high-profile sports. In that world, it’s pretty hard to lie to a prospective employer about your past experiences. They’re publicly documented at every step of the way…

The cover letter part is a little more interesting to me. What do you bring to the table? Why are you the right person for the gig? What makes you so unique that the resume doesn’t fully capture? Shelton reportedly has interviewed in two separate rounds for the manager position vacated by his former boss. (Shelton was Molitor’s bench coach, hired by Derek Falvey last winter.)

David Laurila of Fangraphs interviewed Shelton this summer about his managerial philosophies. The Twins were in Boston, and Shelton pinch-hit for a couple games while Molitor was attending the mid-summer Hall of Fame celebration. I want to share some of the highlights from that Q&A. First, a few quick notes on the resume.

Shelton has manager before, just not in the big leagues. He was skipper for the Yankees’ high-A affiliate from 2000-02. He’s also worked with the Cleveland Indians, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays in a couple different capacities. (He overlapped with Falvey in Cleveland, but just barely; Falvey hadn’t yet risen from intern to the upper levels by the time Shelton was on to his next gig.)

Then he joined the Twins as Molitor’s bench coach, after he’d been the “quality control” guy for John Gibbons in Toronto. Before that he’d worked with Kevin Cash and Joe Maddon.

The whole Fangraphs interview is worth a read, especially if you’re tracking the Twins’ managerial search. Below are some of the higlights I pulled. (Note: I wasn’t there for David’s interview; I made up a few questions as sort of a faux Q&A, but the answers are real and all pulled from David’s piece. You can imagine, if you’d like, Shelton sitting inside Target Field answering questions of Falvey or Thad Levine or any number of other Twins higher ups.)

“First and foremost, the game is about the players. It’s about communication and how you interact with them. With the way the game has changed, particularly in terms of all the information that’s available, you have to make sure you’re communicating what you’re going to do, and how you’re going to do it. You want an open dialogue with not only your staff, but also with the players.”

How about the analytics?

“I think it’s a misconception that teams use analytics and that’s the only way they do things. It’s not just how you use the information, it’s how you present it to the players. Some like more, and some like less, and you learn that by building relationships.”

Your background is in hitting, so what are your guiding philosophies in that area?

“I look at it not just as hitting, but rather as team offense. For instance, what are you doing on the bases? An important thing for any offense is getting to third base with less than two outs as much as possible. It’s not just a function of, ‘Hey, we’re going to focus on hitting.’ It’s more about focusing on how you’re going to score runs.” … “I don’t know that I buy into the idea that where guys hit in the order doesn’t matter. I worked for a guy who was the master of adjusting his lineups, Joe Maddon, in Tampa. I do think there is some flow to the lineup. There’s flow to guys knowing where they’re going to hit, and when they’re going to hit. But I also think that when you’re building daily matchups, you’re trying to put yourself in the best situation to win games.”

Thoughts on bullpen? Changing reliever usage? What say you?

“I think the closer pitching the ninth inning is extremely important. If you’ve got a guy who you’ve set in that role, especially if he’s established in that role, it makes it a lot easier. If you’re building a bullpen and don’t have somebody set in that role, it’s a little more challenging. Personally, I would like someone in that role, someone I knew would pitch the ninth. “At the same time, I don’t think you can be averse to using your closer in high-leverage situations prior to the ninth inning. But whether it’s the sixth, seventh, or eighth inning, you try to leverage the right people into that job. It’s about matchups. Sometimes I think we get stuck into, ‘OK, this guy pitches the seventh and this guy pitches the eighth.’ But maybe it’s the sixth inning and we need to get multiple left-handers out, and our left-hander is our seventh-inning guy. You probably want to pitch him in that leverage situation. It’s about evaluating the individual situation and picking the best people to attack that situation.”

Shelton also talked about things like “growth mindset” and Falvey’s favorite teamwork concept, collaboration [“Any relationship with your front office should be an open dialogue.”]. And you can just imagine that playing really well in the interview room.