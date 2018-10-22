No Twins reunion: Eduardo Escobar agrees to contract extension in Arizona

The Diamondbacks have a contract in place with former Twins infielder Eduardo Escobar, the team announced Monday.

The Twins traded Escobar to the Snakes ahead of this year’s non-waiver trade deadline. Some people at the time believed that a Twins reunion could make sense with Escobar this winter in free agency.

That’s not to be. Escobar has signed a 3-year contract, according to the Diamondbacks’ team Twitter page. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic is reporting that the deal is worth $21 million over three years.

No word yet on how this will impact Nicolas Cage’s rooting interests.

Our guy @escobarmaracay hanging out with Nick Cage here in San Juan… pic.twitter.com/6y9fpfj4e2 — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) April 18, 2018

Escobar hit .272/.334/.489 with 23 homers between the Twins and Diamondbacks this year. He was set to become a free agent and instead agreed to stay in the desert on a multi-year contract. Escobar had such a breakout season in 2018 that at one point he was looking like a guy the Twins ought to keep and at least extend a Qualifying Offer this winter. But I don’t get the sense that was ever close to becoming a reality.

The Twins received three interesting prospects in return for two months of Escobar: Jhoan Duran, Ernie De La Trinidad and Gabriel Maciel.