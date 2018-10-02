Paul Molitor says he’ll consider a new role with the Twins; team hopeful he’ll take it

MINNEAPOLIS — Leave it to the Minnesota Twins to offer a new job to the manager they just fired.

Paul Molitor has been removed as manager of the ball club, with two years remaining on his current contract. But the Twins also have asked the former manager and Hall of Famer to stick around and work in a new capacity within the organization. And the sense given from upper management Tuesday was that there’s a fighting chance Molitor will take the job. They’re certainly hoping that he will, by the sounds of things.

Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said that they talked with Molitor last year about “what the future could look like if he wasn’t managing.” That conversation about the possibility of a transition precipitated the firing. Falvey and GM Thad Levine made that recommendation to team owner Jim Pohlad last Thursday, according to one person with an understanding of the timeline.

“It’s never the right time to make a difficult decision and it’s never easy,” Falvey said. “You have to weigh all the things we learned about this team this year, where we are [and] what we need to do moving forward, and we felt like now was the time to have that conversation with Paul.”

President Dave St. Peter said that he had reason to believe that Molitor would consider taking the new job in some yet-undefined capacity. Falvey said that it could take the form of a player development job, or as an aid to big-picture decisions. But out of respect to whoever sits in that seat next, Falvey said, they’d like Molitor to stay out of the clubhouse in the immediate future.

As for Molitor, he’ll get paid eithe way, per the terms of the contract that he signed last year. The question becomes whether he wants to be involved or if he’d prefer to lay low.

In a press release Tuesday, Molitor said that he “fully respects” the decision to find a new manager.

“I will forever be grateful for the opportunity they gave me to serve in the role as manager for these past four years,” Molitor continued in a release. “I’m going to consider their genuine offer to serve in a different capacity to positively impact the Twins from a different role. Special thanks to my coaches and players I have had a chance to manage and I certainly appreciate the tremendous support I received from all of Twins Territory.”