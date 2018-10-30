Reports: Garvin Alston out as Twins pitching coach, other coaching changes made for next year

Garvin Alston will not return as Twins pitching coach, according to Dan Hayes of the Athletic. And other coaches are on the outs, as well.

La Velle Neal at the Star Tribune reports that bullpen coach Eddie Guardado and first base coach Jeff Smith have been let go, too.

Alston was hired a season ago after he’d held a number of different jobs in several organizations. And 2018 was his first season as a Major League pitching coach.

Less than one week after manager Rocco Baldelli was hired, he’s already impacted the coaching staff. Hayes also reports that James Rowson and Rudy Hernandez will return to the staff for 2019. The rest of the coaching staff includes third base coach Gene Glynn and Jeff Pickler.

The Twins’ pitching staff under Alston ranked 22nd in league ERA (4.50). The year before they ranked 19th with a 4.60 ERA as a staff.

