Report: Hitting coach interviews for Twins vacant manager job

James Rowson has a way of connecting with people. And he’s putting that skill to the test with the Twins’ brass, according to a report.

The Star Tribune is reporting that Rowson interviewed for the Twins’ vacant manager job on Friday. Paul Molitor was fired earlier this week with 2 years remaining on his deal.

Rowson has served for 2 years as the Twins’ hitting coach. Thad Levine said it will be important for the next manager to connect with young players. “Today’s player,” Levine said, is more demanding in the areas of relationship building and motivation. Those are two areas where Rowson acquits himself well, to say nothing of his work as the team’s hitting coach.

The Star Tribune’s La Velle Neal also reported that former Major Leaguers Mark DeRosa and David Ross have drawn interest from Minnesota.