Report: Miguel Sano detained after traffic incident in Domincan Republic

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano could be in trouble with the law, according to a report out of the Domincan Republic.

According to English translations of reports in the D.R., Sano was asked to stop at a traffic stop early Sunday morning, but instead he continued in his vehicle and ran over an officer’s foot, resulting in broken bones.

A tweet circulated online apparently shows an officer with his left leg in a cast, as well as what appears to be a police report naming Sano.

We’ll update this story as we learn more information.