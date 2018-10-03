Report: Paul Molitor “has no plans” to stick around with Twins in new role

Paul Molitor said on the day that he was fired by the Twins that he’d consider their genuine offer to remain in the organization in some capacity. Derek Falvey, Thad Levine, Dave St. Peter and Jim Pohlad all fell on the spectrum of guarded optimism that their now ex-manager might actually take them up on that offer.

Not so, says Bob Nightengale of the USA Today.

Paul Molitor wants to continue managing, or at least be on a coaching staff, and has no plans to stay with the #Twins organIzation. He is still owed $3.25 million by the Twins. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 3, 2018

It would be a bit unconventional for a manager to be fired and then retained in some other capacity. Then again, the Twins have not always been a conventional organization.

Falvey talked about the role in vague terms Tuesday at a press conference. He said it could be something in player development, or involve some input on big-picture decisions. The only thing he said it wouldn’t include was a role in the clubhouse, out of respect for whoever takes over next.

Here’s what Molitor said about the job in a press release Tuesday: “I was informed today that the Twins will seek a new manager for the 2019 season and I fully respect that decision. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity they gave me to serve in the role as manager for these past four years. I’m going to consider their genuine offer to serve in a different capacity to positively impact the Twins from a different role.”