Paul Molitor out as Twins manager, offered a new role with team

The Twins said a likely goodbye to one St. Paul legend on Sunday — at least as far as his playing career was concerned — when Joe Mauer finished his 15th season wearing the team’s uniform. It turns out another St. Paul baseball legend also was wearing a Twins uniform for the last time.

Two days after completing a 78-84 season, Paul Molitor was fired as Twins’ manager. He has been offered a position within the organization in a baseball operations capacity and will consider the offer, according to a press release from the Twins.

“I would like to thank Paul for his tremendous dedication to the Minnesota Twins over his last four years as manager of this club,” Derek Falvey, the Twins’ chief baseball officer, said in a statement. “Paul’s roots here run deep and his commitment to the organization, his staff, and the players is special. I have every hope and desire that he remains a part of this club for many years to come.”

The Twins will consider both internal and external candidates for the manager’s job, and the new hire also will determine the coaching staff with assistance from Falvey and general manager Thad Levine.

“I was informed today that the Twins will seek a new manager for the 2019 season and I fully respect that decision,” Molitor said in a statement. “I will forever be grateful for the opportunity they gave me to serve in the role as manager for these past four years. I’m going to consider their genuine offer to serve in a different capacity to positively impact the Twins from a different role. Special thanks to my coaches and players I have had a chance to manage, and I certainly appreciate the tremendous support I received from all of Twins Territory.”

Molitor, a St. Paul native who played the final three years of his Hall of Fame career with the Twins from 1996 to 1998, was hired as the team’s manager in 2015 after Ron Gardenhire was dismissed following four consecutive losing seasons. Molitor led the club to an 83-79 record in his first year as manager, keeping the Twins in playoff contention until the second-to-last-day of the season.

But things fell apart the following year as Minnesota lost a franchise-record 103 games. General manager Terry Ryan, who had hired Molitor, was fired during that season and Molitor might have been gone after it, except owner Jim Pohlad assured the manager that he would be back.

That meant Falvey and Levine couldn’t make a change in the dugout after being hired. Molitor rewarded Pohlad’s faith in him in 2017 as the Twins bounced back to go 85-77 and make the AL wild card game against the Yankees. This came despite the fact that Falvey made moves to deal talent at the non-waiver trade deadline.

Minnesota lost its playoff game at Yankee Stadium but Molitor was named the AL Manager of the Year. He also received a three-year contract extension.

There were big expectations for the Twins when the season began, but center fielder Byron Buxton battled injuries and slumps that ruined his year, and third baseman Miguel Sano was struggling so bad at the plate, and was so out of shape, that he was demoted to Single-A Fort Myers in June. Both had terrible seasons, the Twins made several moves at the deadline to acquire prospects for major-league talent and an extremely disappointing season came to an end Sunday.

There were indications Molitor might not be retained, including Pohlad’s unwillingness to give him a vote of confidence in the Star Tribune last week. Molitor, 62, finished with a 305-343 (.471) record in four seasons as the Twins’ manager.

“The importance and contribution of Paul Molitor to the Twins, our community and Major League Baseball cannot be diminished,” Pohlad said in a statement. “On behalf of our family, I offer thanks to Paul for his four years as Twins manager and look forward to the continuation of our relationship with him.”

If Molitor does not accept the job with the Twins, he will have to reach a financial settlement. The Twins, meanwhile, will enter an offseason in which they will have plenty of financial flexibility to spend money in free agency.