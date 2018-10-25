Reports: Rocco Baldelli to become next Twins manager

The Twins have found a new manager.

Rocco Baldelli will take over for the ousted Paul Molitor this season, accordingo to multiple reports. Baldelli most recently was the field coordinator for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baldelli apparently wins the job over other candidates who were well regarded, like Twins bench coach Derek Shelton and Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde.

The Star Tribune first reported that the managerial search had keyed in on Baldelli. KSTP-TV has confirmed the Twins have hired their next skipper.

Baldelli is 37 years old and played for the Rays. He was in the Twin Cities on Monday for a next-round interview, according to Darren Wolfson.

Baldelli’s name had been linked to several of the manager openings around the league. The Tampa Bay Times reported that he’d interviewed for all 5 teams actively seeking a manager. (Baltimore will wait to hire a GM before adding a manager.)

Mark Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times described Baldelli as one from the “culture-building/positive-thinking mold.” Topkin also said that Baldelli, the Rays’ field coordinator is “young, bright, sharp, communicative, confident, humble, versed in analytics…”