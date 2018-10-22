Reports: Rocco Baldelli gets another interview with the Twins

Rocco Baldelli, the former Rays player and current Rays staffer, is under consideration to be the next manager of the Twins, according to reports.

Darren Wolfson is reporting that Baldelli is in the Twin Cities on Monday for another interview.

Baldelli is one of several names that has circulated for the vacant manager post since the Twins excused Paul Molitor earlier this month.

#MNTwins managerial buzz: hear that former Rays player/coach and current field coordinator Rocco Baldelli is back in town today for another interview.

My opinion: could hire him as manager while retaining Shelton as bench coach, who they like. The two were together w/ the Rays. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) October 22, 2018

Other names that reportedly are under consideration include Twins bench coach Derek Shelton, Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde, and a few others.

Baldelli’s name has been linked to several of the six current manager openings around the league. The Tampa Bay Times reported that he’d interviewed for all 5 teams actively seeking a manager. (Baltimore sits on the sidelines as the hiring process plays out over their GM role.) The Angels and Reds have already picked a new manager, so he’s ostensibly out of the running there. That leaves the Twins, Rangers and Blue Jays as clubs actively pursuing a manager, and add the Orioles to the list whenever they choose to pursuie a manager.

Mark Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times described Baldelli as one from the “culture-building/positive-thinking mold.” Topkin also said that Baldelli, the Rays’ field coordinator is “young, bright, sharp, communicative, confident, humble, versed in analytics…”