Twins announce a slew of other firings hours after Molitor’s dismissal

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins fired a bunch of people Tuesday — not just former manager Paul Molitor.

Among the changes are several popular minor league coaches, and two people in the Major League strength and conditioning department. The contracts expired at the end of the season and have not been renewed, the team said.

According to the team, Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Perry Castellano has been let go, and so has Erik Beiser, a strength and conditioning assistant. On the minor league side, the Twins have fired Triple-A hitting coach Chad Allen, Double-A Pitching Coach Ivan Arteaga and Single-A pitching coach Henry Bonilla.

Others let go in the sweeping changes include: Ryan Grose (Triple-A Strength and Conditioning Coach), Phil Hartt (Double-A Strength Conditioning Coach), Alan Rail (Double-A Trainer), (Henry Bonilla (Single-A Pitching Coach), and Asdrubal Estrada (Dominican Republic Hitting Coach).