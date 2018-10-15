Is Twins manager a desirable job?

If you were the best baseball manager in the land and got to pick your spot, would you rather run the Angels or the Twins?

With six managerial jobs open, the Twins are operating in a competitive landscape as they look to find Paul Molitor’s replacement. That was part of their calculus when they decided to move on from Molitor as manager. It forces us to ask the question:

Is the Twins manager gig a desirable job?

If you want the best candidate, you might have to prove that your job is a better one than, say, the same gig with the Blue Jays. And different candidates will seek different things. Maybe it’s job security or a voice in front-office decisions — maybe it’s an extra week of vacation, I don’t know.

From the looks of things on the outside, the Twins might have some selling to do.

If it’s as simple as an opportunity to win games in the immediate term, other clubs will have the edge. (Note: the Twins can and should spend a lot of money this winter, but the manager would need to be in place before that, if you’re talking about top candidates; they’d already have a job offer somewhere else, you’d have to imagine.)

It’s hard enough to find a great manager in a sea of candidates. Add another layer of complexity by convincing that person to take your open job instead of signing on with the Angels, who already have at least 4 stars in place for next season.

In a recent poll of more tha 14,000 readers on MLB Trade Rumors, the Twins were seen as the fourth “most interesting” manager post. The Angels were first (44% of respondants said the L.A. job was most interesting), followed by the Blue Jays (20%), and the Reds and Twins were effectively even at roughly 12%. The Orioles and Rangers were seen as less desirable to that crowd.

I asked Twins president Dave St. Peter two weeks ago if the Twins felt they’d need to “sell” the position to prospective candidates. He said he didn’t see it that way, because the city, the ballpark and the support and loyalty from the company were points that needed no selling. Derek Falvey and Thad Levine added that supportive ownership, a good working environment and the ability to impact some good young players would all be selling points.

That’s true and it’s also the optimistic spin on things. Would you rather have the ability to impact some talented but unproven young players (who apparently need more from a motivation and connection standpoint), or would you rather take over a team that has Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Andrelton Simmons and Justin Upton locked and loaded?

That’s a rhetorical question.

On one hand, there are only 30 managerial jobs and to get one would be the culmination of a life’s work for many people. On the other hand, the Twins’ stumbles in 2018 make it a little harder to rock rose-colored glasses when looking at the current crop of Twins players. Byron Buxton might still be a superstar — might; Miguel Sano might become one of the better sluggers in the league; Eddie Rosario had a promising first half; and J.O. Berrios had a nice step-forward, all-star-worthy season. It’d be fair to say, though, that there are plenty of question marks.

If I was recruiting top manager candidates, I’d make sure they had access to the stats from the Florida State League, and I might try to give the impression that Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff would be in Minnesota sooner rather than later. Still, every manager knows that it’s a what-can-you-do-for-me-today business, and so future promises should be sweeteners rather than the main selling points.

The names that have surfaced already in various reports include internal candidates James Rowson and Derek Shelton, plus a host of other manager hopefuls expected to interview for the job, such as Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde and Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens. Other names mentioned in various reports as a possibility include Mark DeRosa, David Ross, Rocco Baldelli, Pat Murphy and Brad Mills. You’d think the name Jeff Pickler would appear on that short list at some point, too.

Falvey and Levine said two weeks ago that they’re looking for somebody who could help provide the necessary resources — even in the areas of relationship building and motivation — for young players to thrive. More recently they’ve also mentioned things like partnership, “alignment with how we operate,” and of course the typical blend of scouting and objective information.

More than once I’ve heard phrases like “open-minded” and “leader,” and Falvey said on a conference call last week that they want the next manager to “partner with us” to move the entire organization forward, not just 25-man roster.

So, that’s what the Twins are looking for.

My question now is simple. What are the top candidates look for?