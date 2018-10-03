What will the Twins look for in their next manager?

MINNEAPOLIS — If you’re looking to send your resume to the Twins to fill their latest vacancy, you won’t need to lie about your previous experience. Prior managerial employment is not a must for the team’s next skipper.

But if you’re looking to tailor your cover letter for this specific opening, here are a few guidelines that might help you out.

Twins CBO Derek Falvey and GM Thad Levine took questions from the media for about 20 minutes Tuesday — ranging from “analytics” to preferred candidates, to any number of other qualities that a new manager could possess.

One telling quote was from Levine, who said that “today’s player” needs resources around the areas of motivation and player-coach relationships. Both Falvey and Levine said Molitor was great in those areas, but then went on to say that it was time for a “new voice.”

So that’s check mark number one to include in your Twins-addressed cover letter, oh hopeful applicants.

–>You must demonstrate the ability to connect with Millennials;

–>You must have a voice that is not Paul Molitor’s

You’ve been to a job interview in which the prospective employer has asked some variation of this question: So, why do you want to leave your current job?

Well, turnabout is fair play. You should, if you plan to apply for the vacant managerial position in the Twins’ dugout, ask the bosses:

Why the need for a change?

“When we made this decision I can tell you this wasn’t just about wins and losses right now at this moment,” Falvey said. “It was about where our club is for the present and the future. … This wasn’t about our record this year; this was about what we think is best as we continue to grow a young team in the direction toward being a championship contender.”

Levine continued, on the importance of developing the current core of young talent on the Twins: “What we’re aspirational of controling is identifying that young core of players that we’ve talked about for years in this community, and apply ourselves this offseason to have those guys collectively take a step forward,” he said. “And I think if we do that the wins and losses will take care of themselves and the gap we see between us and the Cleveland Indians will start closing pretty rapidly.”

Do you need to have a relationship with Falvey and/or Levine?

“Any time there’s a new leadership position we’ve been very thoughtful,” Levine said. “Point of fact: Derek hasn’t brought a single person over from Cleveland, nor have I from the Texas Rangers. In reality, the lion’s share of the people who we’ve brought into this organization are people who we didn’t have a previous relationship with. I think we’re planning on approaching this post in the same regard, where we’re hopeful that we’ll get the best candidates to walk through that door, ultimately the best of whom will win this job.”

So what traits will the Twins be looking for?

“We do have some qualities in mind. I think we’d prefer to share those as time goes on, because we’ve been so focused on managing this part of the process appropriately, that we maybe haven’t quite verbalized those as succinctly as we’d like. But the point is we’re going to look through as many resources, tap into as many people as we can, to put together the best list we possibly can, vet them to the best of our ability and ultimately hire the right person.”

To the stat heads out there — and to all those opposed to the new direction baseball has already headed — Falvey said that data and information will always be a part of the decision process.

So, that’s point Three:

–>You must combine leadership with the understanding of data and information and how to use it to improve decisions.

What’s your hiring timeframe look like? “There are a number of other teams that are seeking managers right now. That’s a process that we’ll need to begin immediately to catch up to some of those clubs. … We want to find the right person for the Twins for the long term, but I imagine that it will take multiple weeks,” Falvey said.

President Dave St. Peter said that the Twins would respect the rules surrounding employees of current postseason teams. That could indicate the Twins will take their time with the hire, knowing that a good candidate might be busy for the next few weeks.

A final word on those all-important young players:

“For any team there’s always always a challenge with young players, veteran players and guys in between,” Falvey said. “We just feel like from the standpoint of this team moving forward, a change in voice and potential style with some of those younger players could be a benefit to us.

“Now, that’s not to say there’s any one thing or any one reason or any one interaction Paul has had — I think he’s great with a lot of younger players in conversations with them. This just felt like the right time to make a transition with those young players for the long-term future.”

Levine said Molitor has “tremendous relationships” and “respect across the board” within the Twins’ clubhouse. “I think today’s player is maybe increasingly demanding on coaches and managers relative to relationships and motivation and those sorts of things. So we need to continue to put the resources around them that can service them in this new generation of player,” Levine said.