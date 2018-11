The Minnesota Twins are one step closer to filling out their coaching staff.

Tony Diaz will be the new third base coach, a source confirmed to 1500ESPN. Diaz has been with the Rockies organization for years, and was the first base coach on Bud Black’s staff in 2018. MLB.com was first to report the Diaz hire.

Diaz joins pitching coach Wes Johnson and bullpen coach Jeremy Hefner as recent hires to new manager Rocco Baldelli’s coaching staff.