In letter posted to Twins website, Joe Mauer cites “health and family” as reasons to walk away

Joe Mauer has retired from Major League Baseball, the former Twins catcher announced Friday. He said in a letter published on the team’s website that “health and family” were the driving factors in his decision.

“The decision came down to my health and my family,” Mauer wrote. “The risk for a concussion is always there, and I was reminded of that this season… I’m soon to be a father of 3 and I find myself thinking about my health and its impact on more than I had years ago.”

“Thank you Minnesota Twins, and thank you fans, for making my career as memorable as it was. Because of you I can leave the game I love with a full and grateful heart.”

Read the rest of Mauer’s heartfelt letter here: https://www.mlb.com/twins/fans/joe-mauer